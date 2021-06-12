The Woodward Public School board of education meeting is Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building.
Routine items on the consent agenda include reports for May, budget revisions, stipends and service, program and insurance agreements for fiscal year 2021/2022.
A few agreements with High Plains Technology Center will also be considered, as well as a certificate of compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
Action topics include temporary appropriation for fiscal year 2021/2022 and a request for approval of state aid and/or federal fund for general fund.
The board will consider a resolution for schools and libraries universal services for 2021/2022.
A lease agreement with Boomer Kids Club, LLC for 2021/2022 for Oak Park Elementary building at 1423 Oak will be considered.
The board will consider naming LaurieBeth Nye as an adjunct teacher for Woodward High School physical education for the 2021/2022 school year. It is noted on the agenda that Nye will also be a licensed athletic trainer for Woodward schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.