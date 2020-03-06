The Woodward Board of Education will hear a presentation of the fiscal year 2018-2019 audit from Public Accountant Pat Carroll during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building.
The Board will vote to possibly accept the receipt of the auditor’s report and findings, and direct the superintendent to forward the received audit to the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
The agenda lists a consent docket to be voted on that includes an item that would increase school lunch prices for 2020-2021.
The Board will take action on the possible establishment of the Woodward High School Hall of Fame to recognize and honor Woodward High School students, athletes, coaches, teachers, teams, and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions to Woodward High School. This was previously brought before the Board who voted to table the item until more information could be gathered.
If the Board votes to enter an executive session, they will discuss the March District Personnel Report and the quarterly evaluation of Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.