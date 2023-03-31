The Woodward Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Horace Mann Elementary School cafeteria.
Board members will hear reports and recognize some FFA students.
The consent agenda includes several routine items such as financial reports, budget revisions and approval of some agreements.
One of the action items is the acceptance of the settlement of the district’s claims against JUUL Labs, Inc. and authorizing the superintendent or his designee to sign the necessary documents.
In a scheduled executive session, board members will discuss rehiring of certified administrators and directors for the next school year and the April personnel report.
Votes will be held in open session.
