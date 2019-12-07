The regularly scheduled Woodward Board of Education meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the school administration building.
The superintendent’s report will comprise of several recognitions. The Woodward High School Shooting Sports State Champions and 2020 All State Choir student will be recognized.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds will be recognizing Bus Drivers Kenneth and RaNita King for their leadership in helping with the Mooreland Heritage Manor long-term care facility evacuation on Nov. 27 when wildfire threatened Mooreland. The 32 residents were evacuated in 17 minutes partly because of the help of the Kings when they took two of Woodward Public School’s handicap accessible buses to assist.
Reynolds will also introduce the 2020 Teacher of the Year nominees.
In addition to Reynolds reports, Ron Sunderland will present the annual accounting of dropouts and college remediation rate and Jerry Burch will discuss the accountability report card.
In addition to routine items in the consent agenda, the board will consider action on a proposal for leasing communications towers to Encounter Wireless or Chisholm Broadband.
The board will also consider declaring an emergency for the roofs of Woodward High School Auditorium and 300 Hall due to hail damage in June. They will also consider a commercial agreement with Coryell Roofing and Construction, Inc. contingent upon completion of “Final Loss Report” from the insurer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.