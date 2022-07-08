The Woodward Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday July 11th at 6 p.m. in the administration building.
Board members will reorganize, electing a new president and vice president.
Items on the consent agenda to be approved with one motion unless a board member would like to speak and decide on it separately are as follows:
- Financial reports for June 2022
- Treasurer’s Report for June 2022
- Budget revisions for June 2022
- Expenditures and financial statement of Woodward Public Schools Activity Fund for June 2022
- K & T Concessions Contract for 2022-2023
- Hawkins Certified Teacher Recruitment Stipends for July 2022
- Woodward Public Schools Meal Charge Policy for 2022-2023
- District's Quarterly Open Transfer Capacity
- Sanctioning of the Boomer Dance Team Moms Parent Organization/ Booster Club
- Educational Services at Northwest Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center for 2022-2023
Action Topics are:
- FY 2022 Temporary Budget for the Temporary Appropriation for General Fund, Coop Fund, Building Fund and Building Bond Fund
- Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Request for Appropriation for the Building Bond Fund (33)
- Financial Reports for FY 2023
- Food items and supplies from Ben E. Keith for Child Nutrition Program
- Bread from Earthgrains for the Child Nutrition Program
- Milk and juice from Hiland Dairy for the Child Nutrition Program
- Handbooks for Elementary, Middle and High School and Transportation.
- Board of Education Special Election Resolution
