The Woodward Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday July 11th at 6 p.m. in the administration building.

Board members will reorganize, electing a new president and vice president.

Items on the consent agenda to be approved with one motion unless a board member would like to speak and decide on it separately are as follows:

- Financial reports for June 2022

- Treasurer’s Report for June 2022

- Budget revisions for June 2022

- Expenditures and financial statement of Woodward Public Schools Activity Fund for June 2022

- K & T Concessions Contract for 2022-2023

- Hawkins Certified Teacher Recruitment Stipends for July 2022

- Woodward Public Schools Meal Charge Policy for 2022-2023

- District's Quarterly Open Transfer Capacity

- Sanctioning of the Boomer Dance Team Moms Parent Organization/ Booster Club

- Educational Services at Northwest Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center for 2022-2023

Action Topics are:

- FY 2022 Temporary Budget for the Temporary Appropriation for General Fund, Coop Fund, Building Fund and Building Bond Fund

- Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Request for Appropriation for the Building Bond Fund (33)

- Financial Reports for FY 2023

- Food items and supplies from Ben E. Keith for Child Nutrition Program

- Bread from Earthgrains for the Child Nutrition Program

- Milk and juice from Hiland Dairy for the Child Nutrition Program

- Handbooks for Elementary, Middle and High School and Transportation.

- Board of Education Special Election Resolution

