The Woodward Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday to officially accept the resignation of Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
The meeting will be held at noon at the high school library/media center.
Reynolds, the superintendent the past nine years, announced on Monday that he was stepping down on June 30.
The agenda for the meeting includes an executive session to discuss Reynolds’ resignation followed by a vote in open session.
Other items on the agenda include possible discussion regarding the search for a new superintendent and possible action to begin a contract with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist in the process.
Also on Monday, the Woodward County Commission will holds its regular meeting at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commissioners will go through primarily routine items including updates on grants, discussion, if any, with officers or emergency management, purchase orders and the court clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report.
Commissioners will also discuss a proposed ordinance to lengthen the runway at the West Woodward Airport.
