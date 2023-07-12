The Woodward Board of Education elected Chad Mead as its new board president and Benjamin J. Williams as board vice-president during their monthly meeting on Monday.
Items approved on the agenda included:
- The 2024 fiscal year temporary budget for the temporary appropriation for General Fund, Co-op Fund, Building Fund and Building Bond Fund.
- The recommendation for food items and supplies from Ben E. Keith for Child Nutrition Program.
- The recommendation of bread from Earthgrains and the recommendation of milk and juice from Hiland Dairy for the Child Nutrition Program.
- New encumbrances, claims, supplemental claims and Hawkins Fund PO1
- The support and certified salary scales for 2023-2024
- The non-certified directors scales for 2023-2024
- Anyone hired as an adjunct or emergency teacher will be paid on the state minimum salary schedule.
Also approved was the naming of adjunct teachers, Early Childhood Center’s is Lacie Ferguson, Pre-K teacher at Cedar Heights is Tennika Mize, first grade teacher at Highland Park is Brandy Stricker, second grade teacher, Horace Mann’s is Jenna Swenson, music teacher and Woodward High School’s is Jared Weatherhead, history teacher.
