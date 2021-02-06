The Woodward Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting Monday.
Start time is 6 p.m. in the school administration building, 10th and Texas.
Board members will recognize the Chamber of Commerce Student Citizens of the Year and also county spelling bee winners before hearing reports from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
A short consent agenda includes financial reports and budget revisions among other routine items.
Action topics include consideration of approving the $5,000 national board certified stipends for the 2020-2021 school year.
Other items are:
Consideration of the supplemental estimate of needs for the building fund and the financial statement for 2020-2021.
Consideration of a request for approval of state aid and/or federal fund for the general fund.
Consider of modifications to the school district’s COVID-19 Pandemic Plan.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the February District Personnel Report with any votes set in open session.
