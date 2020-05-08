The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the administration building, 1023 10th street.
Board members will take action on a consent agenda containing routine items such as budget revisions, expenditures and financial statements, district wellness policy, and an interlocal agreement between Woodward County and Woodward Public Schools.
The Board will take action on services between TEAM Clinic Management Partners, LLC and Woodward Public Schools.
Next they’ll take action on a hospital services agreement for occupational therapy services between Woodward Health Systems, AllianceHealth Woodward and Woodward Public Schools.
The Board will also take action on the May District Personnel Report, reemployment of certified staff and support staff for the 2020-2021 school year.
