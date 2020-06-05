The Woodward Board of Education faces a lengthy agenda Monday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting. Several items deal with budget related topics.

The board meets at 6 p.m. in the school administration building.

After taking action on a lengthy consent agenda containing routine items, the agenda items are as follows:

• The temporary appropriation for fiscal year 2020-2021

• Supplemental Estimate of Needs for Building Fund (21) for the remainder of 2019-2020 and the Financial Statement 2019-2020

• Building Fund (21) encumbrances for PO’s 287 (Coryell Roofing & Construction), 288 (Joe D Hall General Contractors) and 289 (Northpoint Independent Adjusters).

• Resolution for Schools and Libraries Universal Services (E-Rate) for 2020-2021. This resolution authorizes filing of the Form 471 application for funding year 2020-2021 and the payment of the applicant’s share upon approval of funding and receipt of services

• Naming McCarren Caputa as an adjunct teacher for Middle School South Drama, one hour each day and competitive extra-curricular performances for the 2020-2021 school year

• June 2019-2020 Summer School Personnel (June 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020)

• Ratify a resolution approved on April 30, 2020 accepting bids for the $2,435,000 Building Bonds of this school district and take action to award bonds to the lowest bidder

• Ratify a resolution approved on April 30, 2020 providing for the issuance of building bonds in the sum of $2,435,000 by this school district, authorized at an election called and held for such purpose; prescribing form of bonds; providing for registration thereof; designating registrar and paying agent for this issue of bonds; providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same; and fixing other details of issue

• Ratify a resolution approved on April 30, 2020 designating the general obligation bonds of 2020 as “qualified tax-exempt obligations”

The board will then vote on whether or not to enter executive session for the following:

• June District Personnel Report – Appendix A

• Quarterly performance evaluation of Kyle Reynolds, Superintendent

• Contract for Kyle Reynolds, Superintendent, Woodward Public Schools.

Upon entering into open session, the board will take action on those items.

