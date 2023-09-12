Woodward Board of Education members approved a number of routine items during their monthly meeting on Monday at the high school.
Board members also heard a report from Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger on insurance issues from damage to school buildings from broken water pipes.
“The auditorium has been restored and paid for without being fully reimbursed (by insurance) yet,” Puffinbarger said.
He added that the situation with the administration building is on hold right now due to disputes with the insurance provider.
Board members then approved the 2023-2024 estimate of needs and the 2022-2023 financial statements prepared by Carroll Auditing Firm.
After approving the consent agenda, board members quickly approved the 2023-2024 negotiated agreement and voted to approve Kortlyn Ferbrache as an adjunct teacher for first grade at Cedar Heights Elementary School.
Board members also voted to approve a contract with DLL Law to “investigate, prepare and litigate” claims for property damage and all property insurance claims arising out of damage to Woodward Public Schools property.
After an executive session, board members approved the District Personnel Report, academic extra duty stipends and sports extra duty stipends.
The personnel report included several new paraprofessional hires.
They are: Kaitlyn Phillips, Samantha Sanborn and Brookelyn King, middle school special education; Stephanie Winters, Highland Park special education; Stephanie Pariette, Cedar Heights third grade and Gisel Solis, Cedar Heights special education.
Also, Melinda Prestado was reassigned to Cedar Heights special education paraprofessional and Gloria Rosales was moved to high school English language paraprofessional.
One person spoke during the open forum.
Melanie Yeager urged board members to start a committee or a team that can discuss with students resources for possible sexual abuse victims. She noted that Northwest Domestic Crisis is once such source that can point out red flags in relationships. Yeager indicated she would be willing to serve on such a committee or visit further with officials on the issue.
