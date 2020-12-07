Four people filed for various school board offices in Woodward County on Monday, the first day of the filing period.
Incumbent Leah Barby filed for another term in Woodward Office No. 1 but so far no one has filed for the unexpired Office No. 5 term.
In Sharon-Mutual, Bill J. Clem filed for another term in Sharon-Mutual Office No. 1 and in Fort Supply, Conyetta Lehenbauer filed for Office No. 1.
Current board member Lonnie Baggs filed for another term in Zone 4 for High Plains Technology Center. Mooreland has two offices open, No. 1 and the unexpired term in No. 4 but no candidates so far.
The filing period continues until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Woodward County Election Board office in the courthouse.
There were few filings in area districts.
In Ellis County, Kenneth S. Moyer filed for office in the Fargo-Gage school district.
In Dewey County, the only candidate so far was in Seiling where Lance D. Fuqua filed.
There were two filings in Harper County, one each in Laverne and Buffalo. In Laverne, Richard Wells filed for office and filing in Buffalo was Jane L. Bowles.
