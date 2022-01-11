Woodward's Board of education approved a school transfer policy during their monthly meeting on Monday in the administration building.
“This is to accept or deny open transfers based on a limited set of criteria: attendance, discipline or capacity, ” Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said. 'This does not have an affect on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) or athletics. This is for students that want to transfer into this district that do not live here.”
The capacity listing will be on the district website woodwardps.net
Reynolds reported on the current COVID situation.
“We have twelve students districtwide positive and six staff that are positive.” Reynolds said. “If you saw the news release today, we (state) hit 6,200 cases and 6,400 cases on Friday and we thought that was alarming but then over the weekend we had over 27,000 new cases."
Reynolds noted that symptoms with the omicron variant seem to be much milder.
The increase slowed a bit according to the Tuesday report from the health department, which showed just over 5,000 new cases.
According to Reynolds, the district has ordered additional N-95 masks that are available for both students and staff. A lot of their rapid tests have been used and still plenty are available for any students, parents, staff, volunteers
In addition to regular business, the board approved the beginning process of the agreement with the Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA) for Communications Consulting and Support for the district’s capital investment campaign. The discussion of funds and which option to go with was tabled for another time.
The district principals discussed state testing, pretests and gains above state average. Elementary students have shown gains in math and it is attributed to small group instruction. Teachers are more focused on the specific skills that the students in that group are needing.
Woodward teachers are also focusing on essentials.
“Going into depth with what is essential standards students need to go into the next grade. Then narrowing that list down a little bit so it’s less wide and more deep, so that coverage on those subjects is more deep.” Reynolds said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.