The Woodward County Board of Education’s meeting on Monday was one of its shorter meetings. With the majority of the items being on the consent agenda there were two action topics. The consent agenda was approved. While it had some routine items it also included the approval of:
- The 2023-2024 school year for students to consist of not less than 1,080 hours of classroom instruction as per policy EBA.
- Hawkins Recruitment for August 2023
- The 2023-2024 new teacher mentors
- Cell phone, technology furniture and equipment surplus
- Revisions to board policy regarding; family medical leave, administration of emergency opioid antagonists, suspension of students, suspension of students regulation, restraints and seclusion, open records act, disciplinary action for misuse of school bathrooms and changing facilities and addition of new board policy DEC-R7 (maternity leave regulations)
- The service agreement with Northwest Physical Therapy for 2023-2024
- The sanctioning of Boomer Dance Team Moms, Cheer Parent Club, Soccer Booster Club, Woodward Track Boosters, Woodward Boomer Touchdown Club, Boomer Booster Tip In Club and Woodward Homerun Club
Both action topics were approved. One was naming an adjunct teacher for Highland Park Elementary and Woodward High School for 2023-2024 school year.
The other approved action topic was the statutory waiver for the high school alternative education program. Then executive session went over the August district personnel report and the 2023-2024 athletic extra duty stipends.
The personnel report included a number of new hires heading into the school year.
They include
Da’Mario Mattingly, high school biology
Whitney Bowen, Highlamd Park special education
Gayle Ingram, middle school north 5th grade English
Ana Lopez, middle school cafeteria worker
Benny Hernandez, high school alternative education assistant
Taylor Hoffman, high school special education paraprofessional
Tara Koehn, Horace Mann special education paraprofessional
Lynn Pittman, Highland Park special education paraprofessional
Bailie Arvie, ECC physical education paraprofessional
Mayra Montes, ECC pre-k paraprofessional
Courtney Coshow, ECC pre-k paraprofessional
Alondra Briseno, ECC English Language paraprofessional
June Oldham, bus driver
Carolyn Guthrie, part-time bus driver
Michelle Polk, high school ISD supervisor
C. J. Henson, maintenance
Larry Hawthorne, ISD supervisor
