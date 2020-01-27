Northwestern Oklahoma State University will play host to the Spring Showcase event Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. in the Student Center in Alva.
Students interested in transferring to Northwestern’s Alva campus, as well as any high school juniors or seniors, are welcome to attend.
Every student in attendance will be awarded a $500 scholarship to Northwestern-Alva should they attend the university in the fall and live in Alva. In addition, students will have the opportunity to tour the campus, get to know the university, meet faculty and student organization representatives and get all questions answered first-hand.
High school juniors must attend the event in their senior year of high school to be eligible for the $500 scholarship. Seniors who attended Ranger Preview cannot stack the $500 Spring Showcase Scholarship on top of the $600 Ranger Preview Scholarship. Students also must meet all scholarship eligibility requirements.
Registration is from 10-11 a.m. with a welcome to begin at 11 a.m. Campus tours will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will continue in 15-minute increments until 12:45 p.m. Lunch will be provided in the Student Center from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Information about the event also is provided at www.nwosu.edu/spring-showcase along with a pre-registration form.
Those attending also will get their application to Northwestern fee waived and a free Northwestern T-shirt. For more information please contact Andrea Lauderdale, student success coordinator and transfer recruiter, at (580) 327-8606 or by email at amlauderdale@nwosu.edu.
