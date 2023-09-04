Several counties across the area have their county fairs coming up this weekend. Here is a wrapup.
Dewey County Fair in Taloga
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. - 4-H market and silent auction open to public
5:30 p.m. - Dinner by donation, served by county 4-H boosters
6:30 p.m. - Youth inspiraction
7 p.m. - Fairest of the Fair
Thursday
Noon to 6 p.m. - All entires taken (except livestock)
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Poultry testing and poultry and rabbit entries taken
4 p.m. - Horse show entries taken (Horse show will be held in Leedey at Stierwalts)
5 p.m. - Horse show begins
6 p.m. - Poultry and rabbit judging
Friday
9 a.m. - Flower entries must be in place, judging of 4-H, Open crops and horticulture exhibits
9 a.m. - Livestock to be in place
9 a.m. - Tractor driving contest, written test
10 a.m. - Tractor driving contest, operating of tractor
Noon – Livestock judging contest
4 p.m. - Bucket calf show
4:30 pm. - Peddle tractor pull
5 p.m. to 6 p.m – Free hot dog and watermelon feed by Northwestern Electric
6 p.m. - Homemade ice cream contest.
Saturday
9 a.m. to noon – Registration for tailgate cooking contest
9 a.m. - Swine show
11 a.m. - Heifer show
1 p.m. - Steer show
3 p.m. - Goat show
4:30 p.m. - Tailgate cooking contest
5 p.m. - Entertainment and music (Alvarado Road Show)
6 p.m. - Sheep show.
Ellis County Fair in Shattuck
Wednesday
Noon to 8 p.m. - Taking entries
Thursday
8 a.m. to noon – Indoor entries will be accepted
1 p.m. - Judging all indoor exhibits
Friday
8 a.m. - Exhibit building open for viewing exhibits
9 a.m. - All poultry and rabbits in place for judging
6 p.m. - Barn closes
Saturday
8 a.m. - All livestock must be in place
8:30 a.m. - Livestock judging contest
10 a.m. - Swine show, sheep show, goat show
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Hot dog lunch by Northwestern Electric
Noon – Bucking bull youth contest for grades pre-K to third
1 p.m. - Beef show, then announcement of winners for pie contest, King Arthur Baking contest and Hay Bale decorating contest
Sept. 17
1 p.m. - Horse show in Arnett Arena
Harper County Fair in Buffalo
Thursday
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Superintendents take entries
Friday
8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Superintendents take entries
1 p.m. - Indoor exhibits will be privately judged
Saturday
8 a.m. - Doors open to public
8:30 a.m. - Livestock show begins
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Free hot dog meal by Northwestern Electric
12:30 p.m. - Tractor pull registration
1 p.m. - Tractor pull begins – kiddie train, bounce house and dunk a deputy fundraiser begins
1:30 p.m. - Homemade ice cream judging
3 p.m. - BBQ rib throwdown
4 p..m to 6 p.m. - Axe throwing
5 p.m. - Indoor exhibits released
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Free hamburger feed by Harper County Fair Board
Major County Fair in Fairview
Thursday
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - OHCE and volunteers entries received
Noon to 7 p.m. - All non-livestock entries received
2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Vendor booths set up
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - OHCE fried onion burger special
5 p..m to 7 p.m. - Poultry entered and tested
7 p.m – Poultry judged
Friday
9 a.m. - Vendor booths open
9 a.m. - Judging of all non-livestock entries
10 a.m. - Livestock judging contest
2 p.m. - Sheep show followed by goat show
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - OHCE Indian Tacos special
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Entertainment
Saturday
10 a.m. - Vendor booths open
10 a.m. - Swine show followed by bucket calf show
Noon – Free lunch with free ice cream
12:45 p.m. - Vendor booth and bingo drawings
1 p.m. - Beef show
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - All exhibits released
6i p.m. - Horse Expo at Wrangler Arena
