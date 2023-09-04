Several counties across the area have their county fairs coming up this weekend. Here is a wrapup.

Dewey County Fair in Taloga

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. - 4-H market and silent auction open to public

5:30 p.m. - Dinner by donation, served by county 4-H boosters

6:30 p.m. - Youth inspiraction

7 p.m. - Fairest of the Fair

Thursday

Noon to 6 p.m. - All entires taken (except livestock)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Poultry testing and poultry and rabbit entries taken

4 p.m. - Horse show entries taken (Horse show will be held in Leedey at Stierwalts)

5 p.m. - Horse show begins

6 p.m. - Poultry and rabbit judging

Friday

9 a.m. - Flower entries must be in place, judging of 4-H, Open crops and horticulture exhibits

9 a.m. - Livestock to be in place

9 a.m. - Tractor driving contest, written test

10 a.m. - Tractor driving contest, operating of tractor

Noon – Livestock judging contest

4 p.m. - Bucket calf show

4:30 pm. - Peddle tractor pull

5 p.m. to 6 p.m – Free hot dog and watermelon feed by Northwestern Electric

6 p.m. - Homemade ice cream contest.

Saturday

9 a.m. to noon – Registration for tailgate cooking contest

9 a.m. - Swine show

11 a.m. - Heifer show

1 p.m. - Steer show

3 p.m. - Goat show

4:30 p.m. - Tailgate cooking contest

5 p.m. - Entertainment and music (Alvarado Road Show)

6 p.m. - Sheep show.

Ellis County Fair in Shattuck

Wednesday

Noon to 8 p.m. - Taking entries

Thursday

8 a.m. to noon – Indoor entries will be accepted

1 p.m. - Judging all indoor exhibits

Friday

8 a.m. - Exhibit building open for viewing exhibits

9 a.m. - All poultry and rabbits in place for judging

6 p.m. - Barn closes

Saturday

8 a.m. - All livestock must be in place

8:30 a.m. - Livestock judging contest

10 a.m. - Swine show, sheep show, goat show

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Hot dog lunch by Northwestern Electric

Noon – Bucking bull youth contest for grades pre-K to third

1 p.m. - Beef show, then announcement of winners for pie contest, King Arthur Baking contest and Hay Bale decorating contest

Sept. 17

1 p.m. - Horse show in Arnett Arena

Harper County Fair in Buffalo

Thursday

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Superintendents take entries

Friday

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Superintendents take entries

1 p.m. - Indoor exhibits will be privately judged

Saturday

8 a.m. - Doors open to public

8:30 a.m. - Livestock show begins

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Free hot dog meal by Northwestern Electric

12:30 p.m. - Tractor pull registration

1 p.m. - Tractor pull begins – kiddie train, bounce house and dunk a deputy fundraiser begins

1:30 p.m. - Homemade ice cream judging

3 p.m. - BBQ rib throwdown

4 p..m to 6 p.m. - Axe throwing

5 p.m. - Indoor exhibits released

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Free hamburger feed by Harper County Fair Board

Major County Fair in Fairview

Thursday

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - OHCE and volunteers entries received

Noon to 7 p.m. - All non-livestock entries received

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Vendor booths set up

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - OHCE fried onion burger special

5 p..m to 7 p.m. - Poultry entered and tested

7 p.m – Poultry judged

Friday

9 a.m. - Vendor booths open

9 a.m. - Judging of all non-livestock entries

10 a.m. - Livestock judging contest

2 p.m. - Sheep show followed by goat show

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - OHCE Indian Tacos special

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Entertainment

Saturday

10 a.m. - Vendor booths open

10 a.m. - Swine show followed by bucket calf show

Noon – Free lunch with free ice cream

12:45 p.m. - Vendor booth and bingo drawings

1 p.m. - Beef show

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - All exhibits released

6i p.m. - Horse Expo at Wrangler Arena

