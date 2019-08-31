Several area counties will have their annual county fair on Sept. 5-7.
Here is the schedule for Harper and Ellis Counties. More schedules will be in the Tuesday edition of The News.
HARPER COUNTY
Harper County Free Fair indoor exhibit entries will be accepted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5 and from 8 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Friday, followed by judging which starts at 1 p.m. at the Harper County Fairgrounds in Buffalo.
The doors will open to the public to view indoor exhibits on Saturday, September 7 at 8 a.m. along with the silent pie and cake auction.
Check in for livestock also begins at 8 a.m. with the livestock show starting at 8:30 a.m.
Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Northwestern Electric Cooperative is hosting a free hot dog meal from 11:30 am through 12:30 noon.
Check in for homemade ice cream starts at 1 p.m. at the pavilion, followed by judging at 1:30.
At 1 p.m. the games begin, including a scavenger hunt, dunk tank, kiddie train and more.
Laverne Coop and Buffalo Coop are hosting a free meal from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
An NBHA District 7 Exhibition barrel race begins at 5 p.m. with a barrel race at 7 p.m.
The festivities conclude with a concert and dance with Jake Gill, beginning at 8 p.m.
ELLIS COUNTY
Ellis County Free Fair in Shattuck begins taking entries at noon on Wednesday, September 4 until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. through noon. The Arnett Masonic Loge Youth Coloring Contest entries are due at 11 a.m. Judging for all indoor exhibits begins at 1 p.m.
The exhibit building opens for viewing at 8 a.m. Friday, followed by poultry and rabbits in place for judging at 9 a.m. A tractor driving contest will be at 3 p.m. and the barn closes at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, all livestock animals must be in place by 8 a.m. with the livestock judging contest beginning at 8:30 a.m. The swine show begins at 10 a.m. followed by the sheep show and then the goat show.
The homemade ice cream contest is sponsored this year by Oklahoma State Bank and entries should be in place by 11:15 a.m.
Northwestern Electric Cooperative is hosting a hot dog lunch from 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 noon.
At noon a youth bucking bull contest for grades pre-K through 3rd will be sponsored by the Ellis County OSU Extension, followed by the beef show at 1 p.m.
All exhibits are to remain in place until 2:30 or after the conclusion of the beef show, whichever is later.
