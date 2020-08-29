Saturday's games
Woodward splits at Shawnee Softball Tournament
SHAWNEE - The Boomers split their final two games in the Shawnee Tournament on Saturday, defeating El Reno 5-2 and losing to Durant 10-4.
Woodward is now 10-16.
Against El Reno, Madison Gartrell went the distance, scattering four hits and striking out five.
The Boomers scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the third. Allie Don Carlos and Heather Harlow each drove in a pair of runs.
Durant took a 6-0 lead over the Boomers after two innings. Woodward closed the gap to 6-4 in the top of the sixth, but Durant scored four in the bottom half for the final margin.
Area scores
Softball
Canute 10, Arapaho-Butler 1; Binger-Oney 4, Mooreland 0; Leedey 8, Canute 0; Covington-Douglas 5, Cashion 4; Fairview 4, Hinton 3; Hammon 9, Varnum 1; Hammon 4, Varnum 1; Hinton 6, Okarche 5; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Hobart 5; Lookeba-Sickles 5, Leedey 4; Lookeba-Sickles 2, Mooreland 1.
Cross Country
Watonga Invitational
High school boys (4000M)
Team: Weatherford won with 66 points. Hooker finished third and Mooreland eighth.
Hooker results: 4, Kaysen Stevens, 14:22.75; Axel Fernandez, 14:44.56; Elijah Gribble, 14:45.65; Israel Ramos, 15:49.21; Karson Neville, 15:54.09; Omar Gomez, 16:19.68; Levi Carter, 16:42.56
Mooreland results: 9, Francisco Ortega, 14:43.81; Kelton Smith, 15:41.97; Trevor Elwood, 16:25.84; Jayden Patterson, 16:40.22; Jaxon Mouser, 16:40.52; Cody Dowell, 17:17.58; Logan Wages, 17:56.06; Dallett Copenhaver, 17:57.62; Ely Noble, 18:18.62; Wyatt Lively, 21:18.15
Buffalo results: 15, Kaden Carter, 14:53.28; Gavin Gore, 16:21.93; Jackson Buss, 17:19.40
Balko results: Cooper Mitchell, 15:48.79; Trent Riley, 21:54.65; Brian Hogue, 21:55.32
Fairview results: Mason Boger, 17:00.15; Trevor Calwonsen, 17:12.28; Jaydon Rachel, 17:49.00; Cody Allison, 19:39.72; Joshua Ogletree, 20:07.18; Ezekiel Absulio, 23:03.47
Laverne results: Jonathan Guajardo, 18:01.18; David Guajardo, 20:12.15
High school girls (2500M)
Team: Kingfisher won with 74 points. Hooker was fourth, Balko eighth and Buffalo 10th.
Hooker results: 4, Hollie Stalder, 10:05.78; Ema Heald, 10:32.84; Josie Gibson, 10:44.84; Allison Ugarte, 10:45.81; Alondra Ortiz, 10:52.09; Savanna Fischer, 11:17.12; Frankie Martens, 11:20.34
Fairview results: Estelia Barrera, 10:33.46; Kelsie Doane, 11:58.24; Lezie Zuniga, 12:49.00
Laverne results: Karly Brown, 11:07.31; Katelin Long, 12:31.21; Madeline Long, 12:57.94
Mooreland results: Lydia Eslick, 11:28.52; Alaina Crockett, 11:56.81; Cassandra Hernandez, 12:44.62
Balko results: Madelyn Trentham, 11:34.46; Carolyn Olvera, 11:52.18; Kadyn Sager, 12:03.41; Hadley Taylor, 12:31.65; Emelie Trentham, 12:39.06; Kendall Frantz, 12:46.81
Taloga results: Hunter Fox, 11:36.68; Jessie Bland, 11:50.18
Buffalo results: Luzelva Favela, 11:49.65; Gabrielle Jordan, 12:04.00; Lana Lauer, 12:04.70; Aliah Luna, 12:07.24; Natalie Moore, 12:47.43; Ciarah Ceniceros, 13:13.44; Sarah Sarabia, 13:48.21
Monday
Softball
Arnett at Woodward
Woodward JV at Mooreland
Fairview at Watonga
Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Shattuck at Laverne
Arapaho-Butler at Leedey
Vici at Timberlake/Drummond
Turpin at Beaver-Forgan
Baseball
Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Vici vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton at Weatherford
Football
JV - Alva at Woodward
Tuesday
Softball
Woodward at Piedmont
Woodward JV at Chisholm
Arnett at Buffalo
Fairview at Dale
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Waynoka
Laverne at Alva
Mooreland at Leedey
Seiling, Vici in Hydro-Eakly Festival
Shattuck at Beaver-Forgan
Baseball
Leedey at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Thursday
Softball
Guthrie at Woodward
Arnett at Merritt
Alva/KIngfisher at Fairview
Laverne at Turpin/Boise City
Leedey at Vici
Cheyenne-Reydon at Mooreland
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck
Baseball
Leedey, Vici in Hydro-Eakly Tournament
Football
Balko-Forgan at Beaver
Volleyball
Weatherford at Sharon-Mutual
Friday
Football
Woodward at Clinton
Pawnee at Mooreland
Sharon-Mutual at Cherokee
Okeene at Waynoka
Turpin at Tyrone
Fairview at Chisholm
Canton at Geary
Saturday
Cross Country
Laverne at Perryton Invitational
Woodward, Mooreland at Kingfisher Invitational
