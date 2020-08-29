Saturday's games

Woodward splits at Shawnee Softball Tournament

SHAWNEE - The Boomers split their final two games in the Shawnee Tournament on Saturday, defeating El Reno 5-2 and losing to Durant 10-4.

Woodward is now 10-16.

Against El Reno, Madison Gartrell went the distance, scattering four hits and striking out five.

The Boomers scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the third. Allie Don Carlos and Heather Harlow each drove in a pair of runs.

Durant took a 6-0 lead over the Boomers after two innings. Woodward closed the gap to 6-4 in the top of the sixth, but Durant scored four in the bottom half for the final margin.

Area scores

Softball

Canute 10, Arapaho-Butler 1; Binger-Oney 4, Mooreland 0; Leedey 8, Canute 0; Covington-Douglas 5, Cashion 4; Fairview 4, Hinton 3; Hammon 9, Varnum 1; Hammon 4, Varnum 1; Hinton 6, Okarche 5; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Hobart 5; Lookeba-Sickles 5, Leedey 4; Lookeba-Sickles 2, Mooreland 1.

Cross Country

Watonga Invitational

High school boys (4000M)

Team: Weatherford won with 66 points. Hooker finished third and Mooreland eighth.

Hooker results: 4, Kaysen Stevens, 14:22.75; Axel Fernandez, 14:44.56; Elijah Gribble, 14:45.65; Israel Ramos, 15:49.21; Karson Neville, 15:54.09; Omar Gomez, 16:19.68; Levi Carter, 16:42.56

Mooreland results: 9, Francisco Ortega, 14:43.81; Kelton Smith, 15:41.97; Trevor Elwood, 16:25.84; Jayden Patterson, 16:40.22; Jaxon Mouser, 16:40.52; Cody Dowell, 17:17.58; Logan Wages, 17:56.06; Dallett Copenhaver, 17:57.62; Ely Noble, 18:18.62; Wyatt Lively, 21:18.15

Buffalo results: 15, Kaden Carter, 14:53.28; Gavin Gore, 16:21.93; Jackson Buss, 17:19.40

Balko results: Cooper Mitchell, 15:48.79; Trent Riley, 21:54.65; Brian Hogue, 21:55.32

Fairview results: Mason Boger, 17:00.15; Trevor Calwonsen, 17:12.28; Jaydon Rachel, 17:49.00; Cody Allison, 19:39.72; Joshua Ogletree, 20:07.18; Ezekiel Absulio, 23:03.47

Laverne results: Jonathan Guajardo, 18:01.18; David Guajardo, 20:12.15

High school girls (2500M)

Team: Kingfisher won with 74 points. Hooker was fourth, Balko eighth and Buffalo 10th.

Hooker results: 4, Hollie Stalder, 10:05.78; Ema Heald, 10:32.84; Josie Gibson, 10:44.84; Allison Ugarte, 10:45.81; Alondra Ortiz, 10:52.09; Savanna Fischer, 11:17.12; Frankie Martens, 11:20.34

Fairview results: Estelia Barrera, 10:33.46; Kelsie Doane, 11:58.24; Lezie Zuniga, 12:49.00

Laverne results: Karly Brown, 11:07.31; Katelin Long, 12:31.21; Madeline Long, 12:57.94

Mooreland results: Lydia Eslick, 11:28.52; Alaina Crockett, 11:56.81; Cassandra Hernandez, 12:44.62

Balko results: Madelyn Trentham, 11:34.46; Carolyn Olvera, 11:52.18; Kadyn Sager, 12:03.41; Hadley Taylor, 12:31.65; Emelie Trentham, 12:39.06; Kendall Frantz, 12:46.81

Taloga results: Hunter Fox, 11:36.68; Jessie Bland, 11:50.18

Buffalo results: Luzelva Favela, 11:49.65; Gabrielle Jordan, 12:04.00; Lana Lauer, 12:04.70; Aliah Luna, 12:07.24; Natalie Moore, 12:47.43; Ciarah Ceniceros, 13:13.44; Sarah Sarabia, 13:48.21

Monday

Softball

Arnett at Woodward

Woodward JV at Mooreland

Fairview at Watonga

Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

Shattuck at Laverne

Arapaho-Butler at Leedey

Vici at Timberlake/Drummond

Turpin at Beaver-Forgan

Baseball

Cheyenne-Reydon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

Vici vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton at Weatherford

Football

JV - Alva at Woodward

Tuesday

Softball

Woodward at Piedmont

Woodward JV at Chisholm

Arnett at Buffalo

Fairview at Dale

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Waynoka

Laverne at Alva

Mooreland at Leedey

Seiling, Vici in Hydro-Eakly Festival

Shattuck at Beaver-Forgan

Baseball

Leedey at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

Thursday

Softball

Guthrie at Woodward

Arnett at Merritt

Alva/KIngfisher at Fairview

Laverne at Turpin/Boise City

Leedey at Vici

Cheyenne-Reydon at Mooreland

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Shattuck

Baseball

Leedey, Vici in Hydro-Eakly Tournament

Football

Balko-Forgan at Beaver

Volleyball

Weatherford at Sharon-Mutual

Friday

Football

Woodward at Clinton

Pawnee at Mooreland

Sharon-Mutual at Cherokee

Okeene at Waynoka

Turpin at Tyrone

Fairview at Chisholm

Canton at Geary

Saturday

Cross Country

Laverne at Perryton Invitational

Woodward, Mooreland at Kingfisher Invitational

