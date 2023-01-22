Woodward in Jones Tournament

Girls third place

Woodward 56, Heritage Hall 42

Leading scorers for Woodward – Pfeifer 37, Treece 11. Woodward is 9-7 and will host Alva on Tuesday.

Boys fifth place

Del City JV 63, Woodward 56

Woodward leading scorers – Caden Reid 17, Shipley 16, Carter Reid 10. Woodward is 6-10 and will host Alva on Tuesday.

Area scores

High school girls

Beaver 40, Sharon-Mutual 21

Blair 41, Duke 33

Sentinel 44, Calumet 29

Chisholm 54, Harrah JV 38

Pond Creek-Hunter 48, Cimarron 39

Fairview 59, Clinton 30

Covington-Douglas 41, Pioneer 31

Sayre 54, Forgan 29

Laverne 46, Cheyenne-Reydon 22

Timberlake 50, Medford 19

Waukomis 39, Drummond 36

Elk City 71, Altus 22

Garber 41, Dover 39

Guymon 58, Harrah 43

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 24, Mooreland 11

Ringwood 34, DCLA 28

Alva 43, Pawhuska 35

Canute 60, Arapaho-Butler 49

Arnett 57, Hooker 51

Buffalo 37, Waynoka 31

Lomega 72, Cherokee 32

Merritt 56 H ammon 41

Texhoma 54, Hominy 34

Kingfisher 40, Weatherford 35

Leedey 66, Navajo 57

Okarche 61, Okeene 24

Oklahoma Bible 53, Caney Valley 44

Shattuck 57, Balko 38

Thomas 40, Hydro-Eakly 23

Turpin 38, Canton 21

High school boys

Waynoka 46, Beaver 39

Cashion 71, Varnum 50

Cherokee 50, DCLA 34

Pioneer 48, Dover 45

Duke 48, Erick 29

Kremlin-Hillsdale 53, Medford 47

Okeene 45, Oilton 42

Cimarron 48, Waukomis 40

Lomega 62, Burlington 41

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 64, Mooreland 38

Glencoe 66, Texhoma 51

Sayre 51, Shattuck 48

Alva 58, Rejoice Christian 41

Arapaho-Butler 59, Canute 45

Balko 57, Forgan 40

Boise City 59, Arnett 45

Calumet 68, Sentinel 62

Canton 50, Sharon-Mutual 35

Chisholm 45, Guymon 36

Hooker 55, Vici 49 (overtime)

Kingfisher 61, Weatherford 51

Laverne 44, Seiling 34

Luther 51, Leedey 47

Okarche 89, Southwest Covenant 52

Turpin 56, Buffalo 38

