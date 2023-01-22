Woodward in Jones Tournament
Girls third place
Woodward 56, Heritage Hall 42
Leading scorers for Woodward – Pfeifer 37, Treece 11. Woodward is 9-7 and will host Alva on Tuesday.
Boys fifth place
Del City JV 63, Woodward 56
Woodward leading scorers – Caden Reid 17, Shipley 16, Carter Reid 10. Woodward is 6-10 and will host Alva on Tuesday.
Area scores
High school girls
Beaver 40, Sharon-Mutual 21
Blair 41, Duke 33
Sentinel 44, Calumet 29
Chisholm 54, Harrah JV 38
Pond Creek-Hunter 48, Cimarron 39
Fairview 59, Clinton 30
Covington-Douglas 41, Pioneer 31
Sayre 54, Forgan 29
Laverne 46, Cheyenne-Reydon 22
Timberlake 50, Medford 19
Waukomis 39, Drummond 36
Elk City 71, Altus 22
Garber 41, Dover 39
Guymon 58, Harrah 43
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 24, Mooreland 11
Ringwood 34, DCLA 28
Alva 43, Pawhuska 35
Canute 60, Arapaho-Butler 49
Arnett 57, Hooker 51
Buffalo 37, Waynoka 31
Lomega 72, Cherokee 32
Merritt 56 H ammon 41
Texhoma 54, Hominy 34
Kingfisher 40, Weatherford 35
Leedey 66, Navajo 57
Okarche 61, Okeene 24
Oklahoma Bible 53, Caney Valley 44
Shattuck 57, Balko 38
Thomas 40, Hydro-Eakly 23
Turpin 38, Canton 21
High school boys
Waynoka 46, Beaver 39
Cashion 71, Varnum 50
Cherokee 50, DCLA 34
Pioneer 48, Dover 45
Duke 48, Erick 29
Kremlin-Hillsdale 53, Medford 47
Okeene 45, Oilton 42
Cimarron 48, Waukomis 40
Lomega 62, Burlington 41
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 64, Mooreland 38
Glencoe 66, Texhoma 51
Sayre 51, Shattuck 48
Alva 58, Rejoice Christian 41
Arapaho-Butler 59, Canute 45
Balko 57, Forgan 40
Boise City 59, Arnett 45
Calumet 68, Sentinel 62
Canton 50, Sharon-Mutual 35
Chisholm 45, Guymon 36
Hooker 55, Vici 49 (overtime)
Kingfisher 61, Weatherford 51
Laverne 44, Seiling 34
Luther 51, Leedey 47
Okarche 89, Southwest Covenant 52
Turpin 56, Buffalo 38
