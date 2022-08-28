Softball
Alva 3-6, Kellyville 0-0; Lookeba-Sickles 4, Arapaho-Butler 1; Arapaho-Butler 7, Canute 1; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Arapaho-Butler 3; Binger-Oney 5, Seiling 1; Canute 7, Binger-Oney 6;Canute 7, Merritt 2; Hinton 5, Hammon 3
Covington-Douglas 12, Cherokee 5; Cherokee 13, Tonkawa 11; Covington-Douglas 10, Fletcher 0; Hennessey 4, Covington-Douglas 1; Tonkawa 14, Fletcher 9; Frontier 11, Timberlake 0; Frontier 12, Garber 0; Texhoma 12, Watonga 2
Baseball
Granite 12, Erick 0; Vici 4, Ripley 3
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Altus, 25-18, 25-17; Erick def. Taloga, 2-0;Erick def. Cache JV, 2-1; Sharon-Mutual def. Erick, 25-19, 25-20; Snyder def. Erick, 2-1; Cache JV def. Sharon-Mutual, 22-25, 25-8, 15-11; Sharon-Mutual def. Taloga, 25-12, 25-5; Cache JV def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-22, 25-14
Chisholm def. Braggs, 25-5, 25-7; Cascia Hall def. Weatherford, 25-15, 14-25, 15-5; Metro Christian def. Chisholm, 25-17, 25-18; Southwest Covenant def. Clinton, 25-9, 26-24; El Reno def. Clinton, 2-0; Elgin def. Clinton, 2-0
Weatherford def. Corn Bible Academy, 27-25, 19-25, 15-10; Blanchard def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-19; Cascia Hall def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-15; Corn Bilbe Academy def. El Reno, 2-0; Weatherford def. Clinton, 25-14, 25-10
Cross Country
Alva Invitational
High school boys 2 mile
Team scores: Buffalo 24, Woodward 34, Fairview 74
Woodward results: 3, Dathan Custar, 11:14.61. 5, Joshua Hagemeier, 12:02.28. 11, Alex Wells, 12:41.18. 15, Bo Patten, 12:54.50. 17, Robert Nava, 13:13.99. 19, Ahron Estrade, 13:17.84. 20, Ruben Salazar, 13:18.24. Holden Simmons, 13:34.37. Angel Nava, 13:39.08. Jimmy Chen, 13:01.71. Ed Corona, 14:15.57. Evan Dunn, 14:17.16. Erik Zavala, 14:55.00. Kash Rose, 15:29.87. William White, 15:5;5.91. Leo Robles, 16:09.46. Jude Spaeth, 17:23.85. Gael Padilla, 20:34.12.
Buffalo results: 2, Kayden Carterr, 11:12.71. 4, Gavin Gore, 11:26.88. 9, Camden Yauk, 12:23.30. 10, Jackson Buss, 12:28.36. 14, Eli Alley, 12:48.50. Jace Harland, 13:28.34. Colter Nelson, 14:07.92. Adriano Lopez, 14:54.68. Blake Buss, 15:24.65.
Laverne results: 1, Angel Alba, 10:59.66. 8, Edmilson Perez Carreto, 12:18.38. 16, Jonathan Guajardo, 13:06.48.
Fairview results: 12, Hayden Elliott, 12:43.46. 18, Ethan Barnes, 13:15.12. Gatlin Gallum, 16:22.05. Josh Ogletree, 16:26.35. Connor Temple, 16:27.64.
Balko results: 7, Cooper Mitchell, 12:14.25. Frankie Gonzales, 14:30.90.
High school girls 2 miles
Team scores: Alva 34, Laverne 87, Cherokee 94, Woodward 102, Buffalo 110, Fairview 119, Balko 136
Woodward results: 3, Khloe Clemence, 14:03.66. 8, Avery Case, 14:31.88. 17, Kendal Wells, 15:19.73. Brynn Custar, 16:05.13. Corina Chen, 18:20.22. Maya Pittman, 209:18.44. Brycee Floyd, 21:28.70. Aubry Partio, 23;54.39.
Laverne results: 1, Kamryn Baggs, 13:01.58. 10, Rache Creed, 14:42.27. 14, Selah Bentley, 15:02.62. Whitley Cash, 15:48.33. Taiya Leone, 17:03.68. Mia Ovalle, 17:07.73. Azenet Garcia, 18:08.42. Camdyn Kolbe, 19;41.59.
Buffalo results: 11, Paige Snyder, 14:47.23. 18, Lisa Hernandez, 15:27.03. Lana Lauer, 15:45.73. Tanna Lauer, 15:53.25. Adalee Alley, 16:00.25. Jessica Sarabia, 16:13.17. Josephine Cosby, 18:38.97.
Fairview results: 21, Karsyn Pendergraft, 15:33.37. Kelsie Doane, 15:33.94. Cambri Bryant, 15:34.00. Brynn Grove, 15:43.99. Lexie Zuniga, 16:44.39. Kayde Archer, 17:57.62. Lily Keeton, 18:09.90.
Balko results: 13, Sawyer Stockton, 15:00.71. Kelby Sager, 15:46.98. Aspen Freeman, 15:47.43. Emelie Trentham, 16:51.21. Kaitlyn Gonazles, 17:11.51. Haylee Pearson, 17:47.77. Maylee Wertz, 18:03.25.
