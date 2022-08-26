Week zero high school scores
Football
Class B-C
Barnsdall 60, Copan 14
Central Marlow 36, Grandfield 6
Cherokee 56, Beaver 6
Drumright 40, Strother 12
Graham 38, Life Christian 6
Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, DCLA 0
Laverne 38, Waurika 30
Maud 52, Depew 6
Maysville 50, Bray-Doyle 0
Midway 58, Cave Springs 22
Oaks 46, Gans 0
Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0
Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6
Shattuck 20, Pioneer 6
Timberlake 28, Covington-Douglas 26
Turpin 46, Springfield, Colo. 0
Velma-Alma 54, Destiny Christian 14
Waynoka 48, Balko-Forgan 14
Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0
Wilson 56, Thackerville 8
Class A
Crescent 7, Mooreland 0
Empire 8, Rush Springs 0
Fairview 49, Hobart 2
Ketchum 36, Canadian 0
Hinton 46, Merritt 6
Hominy 57, Kellyville 29
Minco 31, Dibble 12
Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13
Sayre 49, Cordell 6
Sunray, Texas 32, Hooker 29
Tulsa NOAH 43, Morrison 0
Walters 34, Konawa 14
Class 3A-2A
Gentry, Ark. 41, Westville 8
Gore 60, Wilburton 0
Jay 46, Adair 14
Madill 43, Kingston 16
Marietta 21, Valliant 20
Okmulgee 20, Star Spencer 0
Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7
Perry 24, Mannford 13
Sequoyah Claremore 55, Inola 7
Washington 39, Vian 34
Class 4A-5A
Bethany 37, Jones 26
Bishop McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17
Chickasha 20, El Reno 14
Clinton 21, Kingfisher 6
Elk City 36, Altus 7
Guthrie 35,Ponca City 23
Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0
Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 6
Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21
Stigler 31, Sallisaw 6
Tuttle 39, Cache 14
Tulsa Central 20, McLain 6
Class 6A
Bentonville, Ark. 56, Broken Arrow 46
Bixby 49, Owasso 14
Jenks 13, Edmond Santa 10
Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35
Putnam City West 48, Western Heighs 0
Southmoore 28, Putnam City North 14
Stillwater 41, Greenwood, Ark. 27
Union 57, Westmoore 10
Softball
Binger-Oney 6, Altus 0; Altus 7, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Vici 17, Cordell 4; Hinton 11, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Merritt 13, Leedey 3; Mooreland 3, Hydro-Eakly 2; Binger-Oney 3, Mooreland 0; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Canute 5; Hinton 5, Hammon 3; Merritt 0, Hinton 6
Garber 11, Cimarron 2; Frontier 10, Covington-Douglas 0; Union City 3, Covington-Douglas 0; Frontier 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 1; Tuttle 3, Cache 2; Pawhuska 3, Cashion 1; Covington-Douglas 2, Timberlake 1; Garber 7, Fletcher 1; Garber 11, Tonkawa 9; Guthire 12-4, Guymon 1-1; Union City 12, Cherokee 0
Baseball
Dover 18, Cimarron 1; Hydro-Eakly 9, Arapaho-Butler 7; Leedey 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
