Week zero high school scores

Football

Class B-C

Barnsdall 60, Copan 14

Central Marlow 36, Grandfield 6

Cherokee 56, Beaver 6

Drumright 40, Strother 12

Graham 38, Life Christian 6

Kremlin-Hillsdale 42, DCLA 0

Laverne 38, Waurika 30

Maud 52, Depew 6

Maysville 50, Bray-Doyle 0

Midway 58, Cave Springs 22

Oaks 46, Gans 0

Oklahoma Bible 46, Davenport 0

Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6

Shattuck 20, Pioneer 6

Timberlake 28, Covington-Douglas 26

Turpin 46, Springfield, Colo. 0

Velma-Alma 54, Destiny Christian 14

Waynoka 48, Balko-Forgan 14

Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0

Wilson 56, Thackerville 8

Class A

Crescent 7, Mooreland 0

Empire 8, Rush Springs 0

Fairview 49, Hobart 2

Ketchum 36, Canadian 0

Hinton 46, Merritt 6

Hominy 57, Kellyville 29

Minco 31, Dibble 12

Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13

Sayre 49, Cordell 6

Sunray, Texas 32, Hooker 29

Tulsa NOAH 43, Morrison 0

Walters 34, Konawa 14

Class 3A-2A

Gentry, Ark. 41, Westville 8

Gore 60, Wilburton 0

Jay 46, Adair 14

Madill 43, Kingston 16

Marietta 21, Valliant 20

Okmulgee 20, Star Spencer 0

Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7

Perry 24, Mannford 13

Sequoyah Claremore 55, Inola 7

Washington 39, Vian 34

Class 4A-5A

Bethany 37, Jones 26

Bishop McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17

Chickasha 20, El Reno 14

Clinton 21, Kingfisher 6

Elk City 36, Altus 7

Guthrie 35,Ponca City 23

Newcastle 38, Cleveland 0

Poteau 24, Bishop Kelley 6

Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 21

Stigler 31, Sallisaw 6

Tuttle 39, Cache 14

Tulsa Central 20, McLain 6

Class 6A

Bentonville, Ark. 56, Broken Arrow 46

Bixby 49, Owasso 14

Jenks 13, Edmond Santa 10

Moore 55, Edmond Memorial 35

Putnam City West 48, Western Heighs 0

Southmoore 28, Putnam City North 14

Stillwater 41, Greenwood, Ark. 27

Union 57, Westmoore 10

Softball

Binger-Oney 6, Altus 0; Altus 7, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Vici 17, Cordell 4; Hinton 11, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Merritt 13, Leedey 3; Mooreland 3, Hydro-Eakly 2; Binger-Oney 3, Mooreland 0; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Canute 5; Hinton 5, Hammon 3; Merritt 0, Hinton 6

Garber 11, Cimarron 2; Frontier 10, Covington-Douglas 0; Union City 3, Covington-Douglas 0; Frontier 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 1; Tuttle 3, Cache 2; Pawhuska 3, Cashion 1; Covington-Douglas 2, Timberlake 1; Garber 7, Fletcher 1; Garber 11, Tonkawa 9; Guthire 12-4, Guymon 1-1; Union City 12, Cherokee 0

Baseball

Dover 18, Cimarron 1; Hydro-Eakly 9, Arapaho-Butler 7; Leedey 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1

Tags

Trending Video