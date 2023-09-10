Cross Country

Cherokee Invitational

Boys 5K

Woodward results: 2, Dathan Custar 15:21.09. 20, Holden Simmons, 18:09.31. 22. Ruben Salazar, 18:11.52. Steiner Smith, 19:10.62. Trayvr Kniest, 19:30.62. Jimmy Chen, 20:13.81. Erik Savala, 20:18.78. Bo Patten, 20:41.34. Luke Peters, 20:51.59. Isaac Thompson, 22:00.40. Eli Standerfer, 23:42.41.

Fort Supply results: 12, Dash Garton, 17:19.62. Colin Myers, 20:36.47.

Fairview results: Hayden Elliott, 18:41.69. Conner Temple, 21:41.34. Gauge Cottrill, 23:04.78.

Team scoring: Chisholm 29, OBA 73, Woodward 94, Watonga 107, Timberlake 111, Alva 129. Lomega 173, Hillsdale Christian, 221.

Girls 3200M

Woodward results: 5, Khloe Clemence, 14:04.41. 13, Melanie Rosales, 14:35.56. 16, Brynn Custar, 14:50.78. 17, Avey Case, 14:52.25. Aubry Partido, 17:21.12. Ziara Rocha, 17:57.31.

Fairview results: Bentley Bernard, 15:23.66. Cambri Bryant, 15:54.09. Lilly Keeton, 15:56.84. Karsyn Pendergraft, 16:11.78. Nevaeh Mello, 17:27.94. McKenna Schdmit, 19:46.62.

Team scores: Alva 44, Hennessey 67, Woodward 81, Chisholm 83, Balko-Forgan 99, Fairview 116.

Softball

Arnett 14, Crescent 2

Arnett 11, Woodward 3

Fairview 3, Hinton 2

Woodward 11, Fairview 1

Crescent 5, Laverne 0

Crescent 7, Fairview 4

Luther 8, Blackwell 7

Canute 12, Tyrone 2

Canute 13, Texhoma 1

Texhoma 7, Beaver 0

Beaver 18, Tyrone 7

Hooker 8, Vici 2

Shattuck 9, Seiling 5

Navajo 2, Cheyenne-Reydon 0

Garber 12, Covington-Douglas 0

Okarche 8, Dover 0

Drummond 18, Pond Creek-Hunter 1

Drummond 11, Garber 0

Drummond 4, Waukomis 3

FortCobb-Broxton 12, Snyder 0

Kingfisher 10, OKC Broncos 0

Bethany 5, Kingfisher 3

Bethany 4, Weatherford 2

Weatherford 5, Bridge Creek 4

Weatherford 11, Pauls Valley 0

Leedey 6, Waukomis 5

Leedey 8, Drummond 0

Sentinel 5, Rush Springs 1

Lookeba-Sickles 7, Elgin 2

Lookeba-Sickles 5, Mountain View-Gotebo 4

Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Snyder 0

Fort Cobb-Broxton 2, Anadarko 1

Blanchard 4, Hydro-Eakly 2

Baseball

Calumet 8, Canute 0

Canute 13, Vici 3

Granite 7, Leedey 5

Sentinel 3, Hammon 1

Navajo 10, Vici 1

Sentinel 19, Granite 7

Arapaho-Butler 10, Hydro-Eakly 5

Volleyball

Corn Bible def. Chickasha, 16-25, 25-19, 15-98

Tecumseh def. Corn Bible, 22-25, 25-16, 15-6

Corn Bible def. Southeast, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11

Santa Fe South def. Corn Bible, 2-0

NOAH def. Enid, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Enid def. Rejoice Christian, 14-25, 25-17, 15-12

Enid def. Sapulpa, 25-15, 25-19

