Cross Country
Cherokee Invitational
Boys 5K
Woodward results: 2, Dathan Custar 15:21.09. 20, Holden Simmons, 18:09.31. 22. Ruben Salazar, 18:11.52. Steiner Smith, 19:10.62. Trayvr Kniest, 19:30.62. Jimmy Chen, 20:13.81. Erik Savala, 20:18.78. Bo Patten, 20:41.34. Luke Peters, 20:51.59. Isaac Thompson, 22:00.40. Eli Standerfer, 23:42.41.
Fort Supply results: 12, Dash Garton, 17:19.62. Colin Myers, 20:36.47.
Fairview results: Hayden Elliott, 18:41.69. Conner Temple, 21:41.34. Gauge Cottrill, 23:04.78.
Team scoring: Chisholm 29, OBA 73, Woodward 94, Watonga 107, Timberlake 111, Alva 129. Lomega 173, Hillsdale Christian, 221.
Girls 3200M
Woodward results: 5, Khloe Clemence, 14:04.41. 13, Melanie Rosales, 14:35.56. 16, Brynn Custar, 14:50.78. 17, Avey Case, 14:52.25. Aubry Partido, 17:21.12. Ziara Rocha, 17:57.31.
Fairview results: Bentley Bernard, 15:23.66. Cambri Bryant, 15:54.09. Lilly Keeton, 15:56.84. Karsyn Pendergraft, 16:11.78. Nevaeh Mello, 17:27.94. McKenna Schdmit, 19:46.62.
Team scores: Alva 44, Hennessey 67, Woodward 81, Chisholm 83, Balko-Forgan 99, Fairview 116.
Softball
Arnett 14, Crescent 2
Arnett 11, Woodward 3
Fairview 3, Hinton 2
Woodward 11, Fairview 1
Crescent 5, Laverne 0
Crescent 7, Fairview 4
Luther 8, Blackwell 7
Canute 12, Tyrone 2
Canute 13, Texhoma 1
Texhoma 7, Beaver 0
Beaver 18, Tyrone 7
Hooker 8, Vici 2
Shattuck 9, Seiling 5
Navajo 2, Cheyenne-Reydon 0
Garber 12, Covington-Douglas 0
Okarche 8, Dover 0
Drummond 18, Pond Creek-Hunter 1
Drummond 11, Garber 0
Drummond 4, Waukomis 3
FortCobb-Broxton 12, Snyder 0
Kingfisher 10, OKC Broncos 0
Bethany 5, Kingfisher 3
Bethany 4, Weatherford 2
Weatherford 5, Bridge Creek 4
Weatherford 11, Pauls Valley 0
Leedey 6, Waukomis 5
Leedey 8, Drummond 0
Sentinel 5, Rush Springs 1
Lookeba-Sickles 7, Elgin 2
Lookeba-Sickles 5, Mountain View-Gotebo 4
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Snyder 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 2, Anadarko 1
Blanchard 4, Hydro-Eakly 2
Baseball
Calumet 8, Canute 0
Canute 13, Vici 3
Granite 7, Leedey 5
Sentinel 3, Hammon 1
Navajo 10, Vici 1
Sentinel 19, Granite 7
Arapaho-Butler 10, Hydro-Eakly 5
Volleyball
Corn Bible def. Chickasha, 16-25, 25-19, 15-98
Tecumseh def. Corn Bible, 22-25, 25-16, 15-6
Corn Bible def. Southeast, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11
Santa Fe South def. Corn Bible, 2-0
NOAH def. Enid, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Enid def. Rejoice Christian, 14-25, 25-17, 15-12
Enid def. Sapulpa, 25-15, 25-19
