OKLAHOMA CITY – House Majority Leader Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, received a perfect score from the non-partisan Research Institute for Economic Development (RIED) organization in its annual report.
RIED puts out the evaluation of Oklahoma legislators based on their voting records in support of job creation, business interests, economic development and quality-of-life issues for the state.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a lawmaker who has consistently promoted a positive business climate in Oklahoma over the course of my service in the state Legislature,” Sanders said. “Making our state, and specifically our rural communities, a place where it is easy for companies to do business and create more higher-paying jobs strengthens our economy and in turn benefits all Oklahomans.”
RIED was founded in 1997, following three years of detailed research and assessment by a joint task force made up of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the State Chamber of Oklahoma. Each year the organization analyzes thousands of pieces of legislation, selecting those that best support job, business and economic growth in the state. Each legislator’s voting record is rated based on his or her position on this final list of bills.
This year, 10 bills were selected to evaluate legislators’ pro-business, jobs and economic growth stance. These ranged from House Bill 3619, which prohibits municipalities and political subdivisions from adopting ordinances that would limit a consumer’s choice of utilities, to House Bill 4018, which creates the Rural Broadband Expansion Act to facilitate the expansion of broadband internet services across the state. Other bills increase access to affordable medical care, protect Quality Jobs funding, remove limitations on fund matching for local development and Enterprise Zone incentive programs, allow for the recycling of oil and gas waste water and protect from liability those who are involved in protecting the public during the COVID-19 crisis. Sanders earned a 100% by supporting each bill.
