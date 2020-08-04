OKLAHOMA CITY – House Majority Leader Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, today commented on the awarding of a contract to grade drain, surface and bridge a portion of U.S. Highway 270 near Seiling.
The project begins 0.5 miles southeast of the State Highway 51 junction and extends 4.94 miles southeast. It is expected to take 385 days to complete.
“Keeping our roads safe for our residents and open for commerce is always a priority for me,” Sanders said. “I’m happy to see this latest project awarded in our House district, and look forward to continuing my work with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on future improvements in our area.”
This project in Dewey County was awarded to the low bidder, J & R Sand Company Inc. of Liberal, KS, for $21.2 million, coming under the engineer’s estimate of $22.6 million. Other bid amounts ranged from $22.3 million to $24.5 million. Bids were opened July 23 and awarded at the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Aug. 3 meeting.
