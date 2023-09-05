For those who are looking for something to do on a Saturday with their family, there are plenty of activities scheduled for the upcoming Sand Plum Festival on Sept. 16 in Woodward.
Activities start early with 5K and 10K races and continue through the evening with a special concert at the Woodward Arts Theatre.
“This is a very challenging race that we are working hard at growing here in Woodward,” said Rachael Van Horn. “We know racers will enjoy the interesting, winding course as well as the great cash prizes and free running shoes from Browns Shoe Fit for top winners.”
The day also includes an artisans showcase, quilt show and pageant.
It gets started with the Sand Plum Scoot starting at 8 a.m. at the Woodward Main Street office at 11th and Oklahoma. That is where the race will start and end. The course goes through the heart of Woodward.
The event is a USA Track and Field n sanctioned 5K and 10K race. The race will benefit the Western Plains Youth and Family Services.
You can register by going to www.sandplumscoot10K.com.
Immediately after the completion of the Sand Plum Scoot and in the same location, anyone interested in watching a rubber ducky race – called the Duck Dash for Hope – a Hope Center fund raiser - can hang around and see which rubber ducky beats out all others for the cash prizes and bragging rights.
To get in on the Duck Dash for Hope, call the Hope Center at 580-324-4141 and ask for Shanna or Lindsey.
Also starting at 8 a.m. is the Farmer’s Market at the Court of Colors in the alley behind Larry K. Hill Studios at 715 Main St. The market will offer fresh, locally sourced produce and other locally sourced products.
Starting at 9 a.m. inside the studio will be an Artisans Showcase vendor show with pop up booths showcasing crafts and creates from local artists.
The Sand Plum Festival Pageant starts at 9 a.m. inside the historic Woodward Arts Theatre.
In conjunction with the pageant, on Friday evening (Sept. 15) The Sand Plum Festival Talent Showcase will start in the afternoon at the historic Woodward Arts Theatre. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. Categories include vocal, dance or other. Divisions are 10-under, 11-17 and 18-plus.
For additional information on the show contact Angie Lehman at sandplumpageantdirector@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the talent show will benefit Woodward Main Street.
“This pageant has been one of the most popular events of the Sand Plum Festival and the talent show is an addition to the event that should be incredibly fun to attend and learn to know some of the emerging talent that lives right here in Woodward.” Van Horn said.
A quilt show Saturday at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum is set for 10:30 a.m. with an opening sand plum goodies reception and the quilts will be on display until Sept. 30. Each quilt will tell a story.
The festival caps off with a concert in the arts theatre featuring Dax Perrier. Doors open at 6 p.m. and concert starts at 7 p.m. The Panhandle Dirt Band will kick off the concert followed by Dax Perrier. For tickets to the concert go to www.woodwardmainstreet.com
And for those who want to just stroll up and down Main Street and check out some antique cars and tractors as well as a few of the newest on the market from sponsor Western Equipment, take a walk down Main Street from 11th to 10th Streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.