The August distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from June business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from June 16th to June 30th and estimated sales from July 1st to July 15th.
The disbursement of $158,951,388 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $12,168 from the $158,939,220 distributed to the cities and towns in August last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $20,677,356.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $28,431,893 sales tax disbursement and a $3,782,146 use tax disbursement.
City August 2019 August 2018
Alva $297,817.92 $395,944.29
Arapaho $6,363.35 $4,181.93
Arnett $18,493.23 $17,127.17
Beaver $34,622.78 $34,540.89
Buffalo $18,081.96 $19,339.62
Camargo $2,081.01 $5,925.22
Canton $37,856.55 $51,441.48
Cherokee $46,521.88 $52,276.15
Fairview $155,665.34 $154,179.71
Fargo $2,676.26 $3,456.33
Forgan $3,280.60 $2,746.02
Fort Supply $2,077.82 $2,350.47
Freedom $1,419.18 $2,314.83
Gage $4,090.50 $4,269.23
Guymon $533,032.42 $527,889.20
Hooker $38,731.97 $39,811.89
Laverne $26,776.19 $24,921.17
Leedey $8,970.44 $17,005.23
Longdale $5,229.93 $3,618.44
Mooreland $22,090.34 $34,078.20
Okeene $36,992.14 $41,744.13
Ringwood $15,413.75 $16,423.57
Seiling $76,233.31 $96,661.94
Shattuck $67,357.59 $88,781.93
Taloga $7,179.55 $12,924.58
Thomas $48,105.27 $45,119.30
Vici $26,507.03 $32,528.83
Watonga $269,101.64 $209,679.15
Waynoka $39,493.54 $29,038.55
Woodward $991,107.32 $972,530.98
County August 2019 August 2018
Beaver $54,795.34 $79,063.22
Dewey $310,477.41 $483,467.09
Ellis $195,173.64 $149,727.45
Harper $40,942.05 $44,847.16
Major $313,672.00 #354,298.96
Woods $81,459.16 $97,026.47
Woodward $271,25.38 $309,940.34
