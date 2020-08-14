The August distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from June business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from June 16th to 30th and estimated sales from July 1st to July 15th.
The disbursement of $168,124,169 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $9,172,781 from the $158,951,388 distributed to the cities and towns in August last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $25,322,999.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $27,598,606 sales tax disbursement and a $4,490,375 use tax disbursement.
The following list includes new sales and use tax rates for cities, towns and counties and their effective dates.
City Aug. 2020 Aug. 2019
Arnett $11,344.42 $18,493.23
Beaver $39,795.22 $34,622.78
Buffalo $21,856.79 $18,081.96
Camargo $3,000.27 $2,082.01
Canton $29,750.93 $37,856.55
Fairview $133,800.38 $155,665.34
Fargo $4,096.17 $2,676.26
Fort Supply $3,656.59 $2,077.82
Freedom $1,757.37 $1,419.18
Gage $3,124.62 $4,090.50
Laverne $41,969.08 $26,776.19
Leedey $8,669.34 $8,970.44
Mooreland $24,846.18 $22,090.34
Seiling $68,612.71 $76,233.21
Shattuck $83,382.76 $67,357.59
Taloga $8,954.69 $7,179.55
Vici $26,573.27 $26,507.03
Waynoka $19,172.17 $39,493.54
Woodward $989,430.27 $991,107.32
County Aug. 2020 Aug. 2019
Beaver $90,057.01 $54,795.34
Dewey $87,885.97 $310,477.41
Ellis $239,663.40 $195,173.64
Harper $48,902.16 $40,942.05
Major $149,059.17 $313,672.00
Woodward $262,546.68 $271,250.38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.