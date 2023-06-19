The June 9, 2023 distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from April business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from April 16th to 30th and estimated sales from May 1st to the 15th.
The disbursement of $191,832,173 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $1,585,719 from the $190,246,454 distributed to them in June last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $32,074,496.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $33,103,068 sales tax disbursement and a $6,090,919 use tax disbursement.
City June 2023 Jnne 2022
Alva $345,844.82 $353,608.53
Arnett $19,593.97 $19,650.91
Beaver $33,938.65 $32,087.94
Buffalo $21,023.55 $18,641.60
Camargo $2,176.80 $2,038.02
Canton $56,608.38 $37,660.69
Fairview $132,318.44 $133,518.52
Fargo $4,946.05 $3,842.89
Forgan $4,360.76 $2,662.17
Fort Supply $2,469.95 $2,417.28
Freedom $1,416.12 $2,649.74
Gage $4,206.76 $48,484.30
Laverne $35,332.04 $37,481.56
Leedey $9,697.89 $9,899.15
Mooreland $30,490.75 $31,459.35
Seiling $104,971.45 $129,334.80
Shattuck $64,153.18 $73,289.59
Taloga $3,667.77 $2,971.70
Vici $28,775.45 $23,867.72
Waynoka $47,806.22 $35,165.11
Woodward $1,059,047.23 $1,123,465.45
County June 2023 June 2022
Beaver $85,777,19 $69,882.43
Dewey $323,525.45 $236,495.21
Ellis $334,894.00 $301,482.65
Harper $48,201.61 $65,405.57
Major $181,346.69 $213,478.64
Woodward $292,789.99 $300,840.57
