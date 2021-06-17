Summer is here and many Oklahomans are retooling their routines to incorporate more time in the great outdoors.
It is a season associated with swimming, camping, hiking and outdoor sporting as we embrace the warm weather. During this time, it is important not to lose sight of potential health risks that are uniquely tied to spending time outside.
While kids are focused on the fun, invest a little time and effort to safety so that the fun in the sun can continue all season long. It is easy to maintain good health while enjoying your favorite summer activities.
Here are a few important tips to remember this time of year:
• Wear sunscreen. Everyone can benefit from sunscreen, no matter their complexion. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends wearing SPF 30+ for outdoor activities and applying 30 minutes before going outdoors, then reapplying every two hours thereafter. More frequent applications may be needed if you are getting wet or sweating. Check your sunscreen bottle for guidance on re-application. Wear a hat and UV-protective sunglasses to further protect your eyes.
• Wear bug repellant. Mosquitos, ticks and other insects can carry dangerous diseases. When possible, wear clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible. Consider wearing insect repellant, applying it following the instructions on the bottle.
• Be aware of flora and fauna. When exploring the great outdoors, it’s easy to come across plants and animals that could be poisonous to humans. Be aware of common plants and animals in your area and, when in doubt, avoid coming in contact with wildlife or unidentified plants.
• Stay hydrated. Drink water before, during and after your excursion, and make sure you compensate for additional fluids your body is losing through sweat. While there are multiple recommendations for determining how much water you should drink daily, eight 8-oz. glasses is generally considered a good place to start. Beverages that contain caffeine are not a substitute for water and can further dehydrate you.
• Hang with a buddy. Some summer activities can be dangerous to perform alone. Because drowning can occur in less than 2 minutes, swimming alone is never a good idea. Even an adult who is a strong swimmer should avoid this solo practice because circumstances beyond your control can lead to a fatal consequence. Hiking with a friend can help distribute the load of supplies being carried and help improve your safety.
“While it can feel like just what the doctor ordered to spend some alone time in nature, I always caution that going with a buddy or at least having a cellphone with you can help promote safety,” says Dr. Danna Stuart of Newman Healthcare Associates. “In the event of an emergency, it’s always best to have that extra access to be able to call 9-1-1.”
