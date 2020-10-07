Western Plains Youth & Family Services (WPYFS) is pleased to announce the 19th annual Run For Shelter will be held virtually the entire month of October.
“We're going to ask people to do their 5K or do their walk and take some pictures and then we're going to post those pictures,” Western Plains Executive Director Kevin Evans said. “Hopefully they can encourage some other people do the same.”
Pictures will be posted on the WPYFS Facebook page.
“We went ahead and sent out our fundraising letter and hopefully people can get behind us and continue to donate like to have in the past,” Evans said.
According to Evans, WPYFS has had budget cuts every year since 2008.
“We finally got those kind of heading the right direction last year, then we run into Covid,” Evans said. “It takes more to run the youth shelter than what the state allows so we always raise money every year for it. This is one of the events where we do that.”
Covid has taken its toll on the facility and the financial needs.
“We've gone through an enormous amount of sanitizing supplies,” Evans said. “Our protocols changed a lot, actually. We're doing temperature checks and making sure that there are no fevers and things like that. Sanitizing everything we can possibly think of.”
Evans said staff, as essential workers, has been great and understanding.
“We're gonna get past this, we're gonna put this in our mirror at some point,” Evans stressed. “We can't just say send all the kids somewhere else and say we're not gonna take care of them. We've got to stay open and we have not been shut down one single day. We've got to go to work, we have to take care of kids.”
The goal this year is to raise $25,000, according to Evans.
“I hope we can get there, we have in years past, I hope this is no different,” Evans said.
The t-shirt design hasn’t been released yet, but Evans said a designer is working on it and it’ll be really cool. The t-shirts will be long sleeved this year.
Sponsor forms can be found on Western Plains Youth & Family Services Facebook page or by emailing kevans@wpyfs.org.
