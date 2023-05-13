Woodward County Commissioners will take up a relatively routine agenda at their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In the midst of the routine matters, commissioners will discuss potential projects for the upcoming election to continue 4/10th of a county sales tax due to expire in October.
Voters will go to the polls on July 11 to decide if they want to continue the tax for various improvement projects on county buildings.
Other agenda items include:
- Weekly update on grants.
- Purchase order
- Monthly reports of county officers
- Payroll duties and cycles
- Disposal of some county equipment
- Allocation of alcoholic beverage tax through May
- Transfer of appropriations from treasurer personal services into treasurer maintenance and operation.
- Review insured values of county property for insurance.
