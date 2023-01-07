By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Woodward County Commissioners will take up an agenda of primarily routine items at its weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the courthouse.
Commissioners will receive a weekly update on grants and a discussion with county officer snad emergency management.
The board will also discuss OEDA/Hazard Mitigation Planning with Gail R. Thomas.
Other items include:
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for December 2022.
- Maximum monthly expenditures for December 2022.
- Monthly reports from county officers
- Purchase orders
- Monthly report of county treasurer to state auditor and inspector for December 2022
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report for period of Jan. 3, 2023.
- A change order concerning the Woodward County Event Center parking lot improvement.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a letter from State Sen. Casey Murdock to request and recommend that Steve Semmel be reappointed to the county equalization/excise board and consideration of the 65.5 cents mileage rate set by the IRS that started on Jan. 1.
One item not on the agenda for the first time since October is consideration of the burn ban. Commissioners allowed the ban to expire at its Jan. 3 meeting.
*****
Woodward’s Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Cedar Heights Elementary Cafeteria.
Board members will recognize teacher of the year finalists Jake Henderson, Moriah Graff, Kari Boone and Kenni Fewin before hearing reports from Assistant Superintendent Jerry Burch and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
A relatively short consent agenda includes financial reports, budget revisions, expenditures and approval of the districts quarterly open transfer capacity. Also on the consent agenda is approval of a revision of an academic extra duty stipend.
Board members will be asked to declare an emergency due to damage to school property caused by the recent water damage over Christmas weekend. Damaged when pipes burst and lines broke were the high school auditorium, the administration building, the high school football visitors concession stands and locker room and a portable building at the middle school.
An emergency declaration will help the school as it makes repairs.
Also, board members will consider the recommendation for food items and supplies from Ben E. Keith for the Child Nutrition Program.
An executive session is scheduled for the district’s personnel report and evaluation review for Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
