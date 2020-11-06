Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday at 10 a.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting in the basement of the courthouse.
The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for October 2020 will be considered.
The board will consider a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for October 2020.
In addition to regular business, commissioners will consider a schedule of expenditures of federal awards for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
A resolution designating an official board member to the Circuit Engineering District (CED) #8 for the year 2021 will be considered.
The board will consider approving an interlocal cooperative agreement with CED #8 for the year 2021.
Commissioners will consider the appointment of Lonnie Lawson to fulfill the vacant seat of the Fort Supply representative on the 911 board.
A banking services proposal sheet ICS program will be considered for acknowledgment.
The board will consider the appointment of requisition and receiving agents for the district attorney’s office.
Commissioners will also consider the October 2020 monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector, as well as the court clerk records management and preservation monthly report.
