Leedey advanced to the Class B boys state championship game with a 68-55 win over Hammon in Friday’s semifinals at the State Fair Arena.
The third-ranked Bison, 28-3, will play Duke or Paden for the championship at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Duke and Paden played in the late game on Friday.
Jack Harrel had 23 points and Ty Goss 13 as Leedey pulled away from Hammon in the second half.
The Bison led 32-31 at intermission.
Ayden Page added eight points, Parker Ward seven, David Garcia seven, Nathan Hill six and Kayden Chapman four to complete the Bison’s balanced attack.
In Class A boys, Garber blasted Kiowa 60-42 to earn its spot in Saturday’s 1:45 p.m. championship game.
T. J. Bennett scored 15 points to lead Garber and Taye Sullivan had 13.
Garber will face Arapaho-Butler in the championship game.
Arapaho-Butler defeated Stuart 65-56 in the semifinals. Jace Edelen had 21 points in the win and Ethan Pyron 14.
In Class B girls, No. 1 ranked Lomega cruised into the title game with an 80-48 rout of Lookeba-Sickles. Four players scored in double figures for Lomega.
The Class B girls final is noon on Saturday and Lomega will face defending champion Varnum.
In Class A girls, Canute advanced to the final by edging Strother 67-64 in overtime.
The Class A girls final is at 5:30 p.m.
