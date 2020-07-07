By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
The Woodward Board of City Commissioners thanked Roscoe Hill for his 23 years of service as a City Commissioner for Ward 1 as they accepted his resignation during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
“I really appreciate your mentorship and your dedication,” said Mayor John Meinders. “I know that the citizens of Woodward are lucky to have had you and it’s been an honored and a pleasure.”
Each commissioner echoed the sentiment, noting Hill’s dedication over the years.
Hill was presented with a service award by Mayor Meinders. Hill recalled the 2012 tornado as the biggest challenge he had faced during his time as mayor.
“It was really a trying experience,” Hill recalled. “That was probably the trying experience of my mayorship. But I really enjoyed it and I thank everybody for giving me the mayorship. I enjoyed it, thanks.”
A resident of Ward 1 will be appointed by the Board to fill Roscoe’s seat until the election in April 2021. Mayor Meinders will be responsible for interviewing candidates and presenting his recommendation to the Board.
The Board of Commissioners approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1697, amending Title III, Chapter 35, Section 35.09(C)(1) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Woodward to amend the amount assessed by the Municipal Court as Incarceration Fees, and declaring an emergency. This increase comes in the wake of the increase in cost of housing inmates at the Woodward County Jail.
The Commission went on to approve concrete bids from Kline Materials, Inc. The Board also denied a claim against the City for loss of property after a dumpster blew into the side of a pickup.
City Manager Alan Riffel gave a brief report noting the success of the Fishing Derby that took place over the weekend at the Home of the Brave Fest. There are plans to host the same event again in the future. He went on to mention a water line sprung a leak on 18th and Oklahoma, which has now been fixed.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met immediately following and approved a brief consent docket containing two supplemental budget amendments for Capital Project Fund Budget and WMA Debt Service Fund Budget.
