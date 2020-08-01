The Heath Services Foundation (HSF) of Woodward is accepting scholarship applications for an educational funding opportunity for northwest Oklahoma residents who have a passion for nursing. This will be the fourth year of scholarship awards honoring Roberta M Tutt.
The Roberta M. Tutt Nursing Scholarship was established by her family to honor the memory of their Mother. Roberta was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1922, and was raised and educated both there and on a cattle ranch in Harper County, Oklahoma. She graduated from Freedom High School in 1939 and subsequently received her nursing certificate in Enid, Oklahoma as a Registered Nurse. While raising four children, she worked at various hospitals throughout her career, including duties at the base hospital on Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base in Washita County and at Western State Hospital in Ft. Supply, Oklahoma. Mrs. Tutt spent her later years in Woodward, where she resided until her passing in 2014. Mrs. Tutt was a skilled, competent and beloved nurse to all, with a wonderful western Oklahoma sense of humor, caring for others in need, and always taking the time to mentor her staff and nursing assistants. She also proved herself to be an ethical and independent ranching businesswoman. She would be deeply gratified to know the fruits of her labors can now provide local students the opportunity to pursue a nursing career in Northwest Oklahoma. Mrs. Tutt’s family hope that the recipients of this Scholarship will help carry on Roberta Tutt’s love for nursing.
The scholarship fund is available to residents from Woodward, Harper, Ellis, Dewey, Major and Woods Counties pursuing a career in Nursing. It is hoped that recipients of the scholarship will be active nurses in NW Oklahoma once they complete their training. Applications for the 2020-21 academic year are due August 21, 2020. More information about the Roberta M. Tutt Nursing Scholarship can be obtained on our website at http://www.providenceplaceok.com/health-services-foundation/ or send email to sliles@hptc.edu.
Eligible applicants must be Oklahoma residents and currently reside in or have resided in one of the five Northwest Oklahoma counties designated. Designated counties for this Scholarship, are the following: Woodward, Harper, Dewey, Ellis, Major and Woods. Scholarship funds can be applied to the costs of tuition, fees, campus room & board or books in attending an accredited post-secondary institution while pursuing a nursing degree / certification. The criteria on which the applicants will be reviewed shall be nursing career goals, financial need and activities / citizenship along with providing all information requested in its entirety. Payment of this scholarship award will be made by Health Services Foundation directly to the post-secondary educational facility once the scholarship winner has provided evidence of their full time nursing student status.
This is the second nursing scholarship program administered by HSF, as the Alisha Ogden Scholarship Fund has been a longstanding nursing scholarship in Woodward. It provides financial assistance to two nursing students each spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.