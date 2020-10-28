According to the National Weather Service in Norman, as a strong storm system tracks across southern Oklahoma tonight, a few bands of snow may develop across northwest Oklahoma. The snow will reduce visibility and make traveling more difficult.
Highway and interstate conditions continue to improve across central and northwestern Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are continuing round-the-clock operations to treat roadways with salt and sand.
In areas where ice accumulated from this winter storm, drivers should be alert to tree debris, falling ice and also downed power lines across highways. Crews continue to work with emergency responders to monitor and clear roadways as needed, according to ODOT.
In the Panhandle, slick and hazardous driving conditions are reported and crews are treating isolated slick areas throughout northwestern Oklahoma.
In western Oklahoma, isolated slick areas are reported in counties near the Oklahoma/Texas state line. In Dewey County, State Highways 34 and 47 have slick and hazardous driving conditions.
ODOT is asking drivers to be alert to crews and equipment working in these areas.
Drivers are also reminded to never drive over fallen electric lines. View www.okroads.org for a map of current road conditions and closures.
