Woodward City Commissioners thanked City Clerk Cathy Coleman for her many years of service as she completed her final meeting Monday.
Coleman is retiring from her position after 15 years as City Clerk and 40 years as a City employee. According to City Manager Alan Riffel, Coleman has been present for more than 330 meetings as City Clerk.
“We value all of our employees, especially 40 year employees and especially city clerks that are as qualified and competent as Kathy has been,” Riffel said.
Coleman, in turn, issued a few thank you’s of her own.
“I’d like to thank Alan for the opportunity he gave me 15 years ago and all his encouragement, leadership, mentoring throughout this adventure,” Coleman said. “For Aaron, thank you for countless questions and support, and a few laughs along the way. But mostly, the commission. I have been blessed with commissioners.
"Some of you were here when I started but throughout this whole - we have got commissioners that can disagree and do it like gentlemen and come back and start again. And have the best interest of the City at heart and (are) very professional. And I do appreciate that. Thank you.”
Mayor John Meinders issued a proclamation regarding the upcoming U.S. Census and presented it to Trisha Woodward with the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Whereas the City of Woodward recognizes the importance of reaching out to leaders across the community to encourage their constituents to provide accurate and complete information to the U.S. Census Bureau,” Meinders read. “Now, therefore, I John Meinders, mayor of the City of Woodward, do hereby proclaim that the Woodward Community is committed to partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau by creating a complete committee made up of local leaders to help ensure a full and accurate count in 2020.”
The representative was thrilled to have a proclamation from a city that shared her name. She thanked the board before giving a brief talk about the upcoming census.
“We want to assure the residents that it is safe. It’s easy and it’s important,” Woodward said. “Not only does it bring local dollars, but it gives us representation. We do not know if we are eligible for another rep but we could lose one if we don’t count everybody.”
Woodward also stressed the importance of locals applying to the open jobs that come with the census.
Before concluding her speech, Woodward left the room in laughter.
“This makes me very proud that Trisha Woodward got the Woodward proclamation,” Woodward laughed.
The board approved a 2020 Census Trademark License Agreement between the City and the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Commerce, allowing the City to use the 2020 Census logo on merchandise.
The board took action on an amendment for four City ordinances regarding late fees on utility bills. The amendment updates the language in the ordinances but in no way changes the policy regarding late fees.
The policy is as follows, according to Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett: if a utility bill is not paid by the 10th, 10 percent of the total bill is added as a late fee. If the bill and late fee are not paid by the 20th, there’s an additional $25 late fee per bill.
The late fee applies to each bill, not each utility listed on the bill such as “water,” “waste water,” and “solid waste,” according to Barnett.
The language change was approved for “solid waste,” “waste water,” and “water” ordinances. The board voted on the language change on the “stormwater” ordinance for uniform language, but the item did not pass with three commissioners voting no.
The board approved an application for use of avenues, streets and public ways, which will allow a resident to put up a privacy fence that extends onto City property by a few feet.
A third amendment on an annual contract was approved allowing for the renewal of a land lease between the City, the Woodward Municipal Authority, and Siemens Gamesa Renewal Energy, Inc.
Riffel gave a brief report, updating the board on a few projects. According to Riffel, OU School of Architecture has 22 students in town as part of a three week site specific class that is on the Woodward Arts Theatre. The students’ assignment is to offer ideas for improvement in different areas of the Woodward Arts Theatre.
The Woodward Municipal Authority approved the renewal of a land lease between the City, the Woodward Municipal Authority, and Siemens Gamesa Renewal Energy, Inc., followed by a second land lease just between Siemens Gamesa Renewal Energy, Inc. and the Woodward Municipal Authority.
The Authority approved a utility easement agreement between the Woodward Municipal Authority and the State of Oklahoma, Office of Management and Enterprise Services. According to Riffel, the agreement was regarding a waterline easement.
