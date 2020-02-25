Barrow results
Berkshire
Class 1 - 1, Bryan Holt, Shattuck FFA. 2, Hudson Boren, Leedey 4-H. 3, Macie Dunkin, Woodward FFA. 4, Peyton Goodall, Leedey FFA. 5, Kaplin McNaught, Mooreland 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Kyle Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 2, Kelsey Dowdell, Leedey FFA. 3, Mollie Noyes, Hooker FFA. 4, Eric Quisenberry, Shattuck FFA. 5, Jassidy Cope, Seiling 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Olivia Quisenberry, Shattuck FFA. 2, Paisley Harlin, Woodward 4-H. 3, Jarin Shirley, Alva FFA. 4, Rayner Cope, Seiling 4-H. 5, Kamron Stidham, Seiling 4-H.
Class 4 - 1, Hallie McCartor, Arnett 4-H. 2, Catelyn Winn, Woodward 4-H. 3, Kynlea Myers, Texhoma FFA. 4, Breclyn Suthers, Arnett 4-H.
Breed champion: Bryan Holt
Reserve champion: Hudson Boren
Chester
Class 1 - Jansen Shirley, Alva 4-H. 2, Maddy Beiswanger, Alva FFA. 3, Kade Watkins, Vici FFA. 4, Wyatt Duke, Seiling FFA. 5, Ridge Norman, Mooreland 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Keaton Adams, Leedey 4-H. 2, Saidi Gore, Leedey 4-H. 3, Brooklyn Vincent, Arnett 4-H. 4, Kasyn Kamp, Laverne 4-H.
Breed champion: Keaten Adams
Reserve champion: Saidi Gore
Duroc
Class 1 - 1, Kinley Pruett, Leedey 4-H. 2, William Palmer, Leedey FFA. 3, Kallie Hofferber, Hooker FFA. 4, Lane Taylor, Woodward FFA. 5, Rowdy Rinehart, Fargo-Gage FFA.
Class 2 - 1, Asbrie Heaton, Alva 4-H. 2, Kellen Bradford, Alva FFA. 3, Saidi Gore, Leedey 4-H. 4, Riah Latta, Arnett 4-H. 5, Chandler Trantham, Boise City FFA.
Class 3 - 1, Harley Travis, Hammon 4-H. 2, Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply FFA. 3, Hutch Baggett, Mooreland 4-H. 4, JD Foster, Buffalo FFA.
Class 4 - 1, Brady Zollinger, Mooreland 4-H. 2, MaKale Hamil, Arnett 4-H. 3, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka FFA. 4, Chase Hobbs, Woodward 4-H. 5, Marlie Pitts, Waynoka 4-H.
Class 5 - 1, Taylin Gilchrist, Seiling FFA. 2, Olivia Quisenberry, Shattuck FFA. 3, Connor Sneary, Alva FFA. 4, John Crosby, Texhoma FFA. 5, Rebecca Freeman, Balko 4-H.
Class 6 - 1, Cale Nelson, Vici FFA. 2, Aspen Freeman, Balko FFA. 3, Catelyn Winn, Woodward 4-H. 4, David Whitley, Taloga FFA.
Breed champion: Asbrie Heaton
Reserve champion: Kinley Pruett
Hamp
Class 1 - Brooke Ferguson, Waynoka FFA. 2, Kelsey Dowdle, Leedey 4-H. 3, Ron Vasquez, Alva FFA. 4, Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland FFA. 5, Sammy Hawley, Alva FFA.
Class 2 - 1, Brenna Morris, Vici FFA. 2, Trenton Haney, Arnett 4-H. 3, Payden Nusser, Alva FFA. 4, Tara Owen, Alva FFA. 5, Presley Squires, Seiling 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Tara Owen, Alva FFA. 2, Kanon Dirickson, Leedey 4-H. 3, Paisley Harlin, Woodward 4-H. 4, Kylen Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 5, Ellen Schneider, Seiling FFA.
Class 4 - 1, Ty Goss, Leedey FFA. 2, Kaden Slater, Alva 4-H. 3, Rachel Palmer, Leedey 4-H. 4, Kolby Kamp, Laverne FFA and Sammi Green, Sharon-Mutual FFA.
Class 5 - 1, Clayton White, Mooreland FFA. 2, Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland FFA. 3, Kendyll Harris, Hammon FFA. 4, Kanon Dirickson, Leedey 4-H. 5, Neely Norman, Mooreland 4-H.
Class 6 - 1, Ethan Frantz, Forgan 4-H. 2, Aubren Harland, Boise City 4-H. 3, Braedon Sizemore, Hammon FFA. 4, Braxtyn Glitsch, Woodward 4-H. 5, Jalynn Black, Taloga FFA.
Breed champion: Brenna Morris
Reserve champion: Ty Goss
Poland
Class 1 - William Palmer, Leedey FFA. 2, Payden Nusser, Alva FFA. 3, Makenzie Baggett, Mooreland 4-H. 4, Casen Hagerman, Cheyenne 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Hannah McGough, Buffalo FFA. 2, Kolby Kamp, Laverne FFA. 3, Emma Knowles, Arnett FFA. 4, Wyatt Coffin, Cheyenne 4-H. 5, Kami Kornele, Fort Supply FFA.
Class 3 - 1, Kysen Adams, Leedey 4-H. 2, Jassidy Cope, Seiling 4-H. 3, Kylee King, Beaver FFA. 4, Gunner Wilson, Goodwell 4-H.
Breed champion: William Palmer
Reserve champion: Kysen Adams
Spot
Class 1 - 1, Rylie Gore, Leedey FFA. 2, Chase Hobbs, Woodward 4-H. 3, Peyton Barnard, Woodward FFA. 4, Laura Bradt, Laverne 4-H. 5, Casen Hagerman, Cheyenne 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Macie Dunkin, Woodward FFA. 2, Brooke Ferguson, Waynoka FFA. 3, Deke Wilson, Goodwell FFA. 4, Hutch Baggett, Mooreland 4-H. 5, Thea Bergeron, Fort Supply FFA.
Class 3 - 1, Ellen Schneider, Seiling FFA. 2, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka FFA. 3, Tyson White, Mooreland FFA. 4, Dalton Baggs, Woodward FFA. 5, Gianna Latta, Shattuck 4-H.
Breed champion: Rylie Gore
Reserve champion: Ellen Schneider
York
Class 1 - 1, Gracie Stidham, Seiling 4-H. 2, Hadley Brooks, Arnett 4-H. 3, Aimee Chapman, Alva FFA.
Class 2 - 1, Kelton Dowdle, Leedey 4-H. 2, Kade Watkins, Vici FFA. 3, Ethan Frantz, Forgan 4-H. 4, Emily McGough, Buffalo FFA.
Class 3 - 1, Deke Wilson, Goodwell FFA. 2, Brooke Ferguson, Waynoka FFA. 3, Austin Bradt, Laverne FFA. 4, Pietro Casnogo, Fargo-Gage 4-H.
Breed champion: Kelton Dowdle
Reserve champion: Gracie Stidham
Crossbred
Class 1- 1, Neeley Norman, Mooreland 4-H. 2, Braedon Sizemore, Hammon FFA. 3, Breya Beck, Waynoka 4-H. 4, Brock Terbush, Leedey 4-H. 5, Rachel Palmer, Leedey 4-H.
Class 2 - 1, Peyton Goodall, Leedey FFA. 2, Caroline Hahn, Leedey FFA. 3, Kelton Dowdle, Leedey 4-H. 4, Austin Rankin, Waynoka FFA. 5, Saidi Gore, Leedey 4-H.
Class 3 - 1, Tara Owen, Alva FFA. 2, Kylen Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 3, Kinley Pruett, Leedey 4-H. 4, Rylie Gore, Leedey FFA. 5, Mollie Noyes, Hooker FFA.
Class 4 - 1, Kolby Kamp, Laverne FFA. 2, Tate Dewald, Mooreland FFA. 3, Ty Goss, Leedey FFA. 4, Kanon Dirickson, Leedey 4-H. 5, Kendyll Harris, Hammon FFA.
Class 5 - 1, Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply FFA. 2, Kloe Nelson, Vici FFA. 3, Ellen Schneider, Seiling FFA. 4, Clayton White, Mooreland FFA. 5, Kelsey Dowdle, Leedey FFA.
Class 6 - 1, Clayton White, Mooreland FFA. 2, Ty Goss, Leedey FFA. 3, Kaden Slater, Alva 4-H. 4, Karlie Snow, Aline-Cleo FFA. 5, Kellen Stephens, Buffalo FFA.
Class 7 - 1, Kasyn Kamp, Laverne 4-H. 2, Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply FFA. 3, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka FFA. 4, Mattie Pettus, Alva 4-H. 5, Kloe Nelson, Vici FFA.
Class 8 - 1, Kaden Slater, Alva 4-H. 2, Reichen Kraft, Alva FFA. 3, Kasen Helterbrake, Seiling 4-H. 4, Tate Dewald, Mooreland 4-H.
Class 9 - 1, Tate Dewald, Mooreland 4-H. 2, Rebecca Freeman, Balko 4-H. 3, Cooper White, Mooreland FFA. 4, Kelsey Broaddus, Cimmaron County 4-H. 5, Cade Nelson, Vici FFA.
Breed champion: Clayton White
Reserve champion: Ty Goss
Grand champion Barrow- Brenna Morris, Vici
Reserve champion Barrow - Kelton Dowdle, Leedey
Showmanship: Mollie Noyes, Hooker; Breya Beck, Waynoka; Keaton Adams, Leedey; Lane Taylor, Woodward; Kyler Shepard, Waynoka; Kinley Pruett, Leedey; Brenna Morris, Vici; Ty Goss, Leedey; Clayton White, Mooreland; Kolby Kamp, Laverne; Tara Owen, Alva; Harley Travis, Hammon; Tate Dewald, Mooreland; Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply; Brooke Ferguson, Waynoka; Macie Dunkin, Woodward; Deke Wilson, Goodwell; Brooklyn Vincent, Arnett.
