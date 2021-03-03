Investigators

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office were on the scene after a deadly house fire early Wednesday morning in Woodward. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

Woodward fire and police remained on the scene of a multiple-fatality trailer house fire well into the afternoon on Wednesday.

Reports indicated the fire was called in a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Kansas Avenue in Woodward.

Local officials said the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office handles fire investigations that include a fatality.

Names of victims have not been released by officials.

Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

