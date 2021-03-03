Woodward fire and police remained on the scene of a multiple-fatality trailer house fire well into the afternoon on Wednesday.
Reports indicated the fire was called in a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Kansas Avenue in Woodward.
Local officials said the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office handles fire investigations that include a fatality.
Names of victims have not been released by officials.
Additional information will be added as it becomes available.
