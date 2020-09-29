“We've had a couple of our local companies that heard we were in need of some equipment at the sheriff's office, computers in our vehicles and we’ve received two donations,” Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said at Monday's Woodward County Commission meeting. “I just wanted to say a huge public thank you for helping us out to acquire this equipment.”
Mitchell acknowledged White’s Welding and Woodward Iodine for the donations.
Mitchell also reported the jail’s geothermal system is scheduled to be flushed and recharged on Tuesday.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported four covid fatalities to the Woodward County Commissioners Monday morning. One was from the over 800 active cases in William S. Key Correctional Center, one in Mooreland and two in Woodward.
According to Lehenbauer, there are 28 active cases in Mooreland and 52 in Woodward as of Monday morning.
Of the active cases at William S. Key, about a dozen of those are staff, according to Lehenbauer.
District 1 Commissioner Troy White expressed his interest in having the warden come fill them in on officer and staff protocol at the prison.
Lehenbauer also reported District 1 has received $12,000 from FEMA for flood damage.
District Attorney Christopher M. Boring reported a few ceiling tiles in the courtroom upstairs in the courthouse are falling down and need attention before the next trial scheduled for October 5.
County officials discussed CARES Act and coronavirus relief funding. According to Lehenbauer, the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds has submitted $1,500 for hand sanitizer.
According to Mitchell, the jail is getting a $17,000 covid, flu and strep testing machine for the medical staff.
District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt asked about getting a thermometer or temperature scanner for the courthouse. According to Lehenbauer, the temperature scanners are about 30 percent effective and are about two degrees off.
While approving all the CARES Act submissions to date, White asked Lehenbauer to make sure submissions are approved before sending them in, to preserve integrity.
Commissioners approved the use of the courthouse lawn for Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the month of October.
The board approved the low bid from Durango Services for $36,937 for construction of ditch on County road EW36, Kee Road, at 36N2934W990442 in District 1.
Commissioners acknowledged a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from LH Growers LLC in District 1 NE ¼ of Section 10 T22N R19W.
A materials request form for project rock in District 1 for approximately one mile from EW 36 to 37 on NS218 and approximately one mile from EW 44.5 to 45.5 on NS217 was approved.
Another materials request form for District 3 for project 1 for half of Crusher Run from 270 and EW 46 west to NS 208 north ¾ of a mile, then east to 270 cemetery access was also approved.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations out of County General Use Tax into Jail Operation and a resolution to redirect the County use tax and jail use tax to the County general use tax fund.
According to White, the sheriff's office has been running according to last year’s budget. This transfer and redirecting of use tax money finalizes the approved budget for this fiscal year which will fund the jail.
“This cleans it up and balances the budget,” White said. “This resolution grabs all remaining use taxes and pulls it into the County general use tax fund.”
A check will then be cut from the County general use tax fund to the jail each month to cover monthly expenses.
The board approved disposing of a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup with cover and sharp copier for the Woodward County Sheriff’s office which have been sold at auction.
The board approved a flu clinic at the Woodward County Fairgrounds for Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. which will be conducted by the Woodward County Health Department.
