Things are beginning to heat up in Oklahoma with highs in the 90s all week, and no end in sight. As the heat continues, it’s important to keep the risks of heat related illnesses in mind.
According to Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, anyone spending time outside should know these warning signs.
“Beware of heavy sweating, complaints of fatigue, muscle cramps, delusional speech and actions, disorientation, or feeling faint,” Lehenbauer said. “Once an individual stops sweating, the person is in the beginning stages of a heat stroke. If this is observed, bring the person into the shade or an air-conditioned area and have them drink water or a sports drink. If they are disoriented or have lost consciousness take them to see a doctor immediately, even if they say they are OK. Heat exhaustion can quickly become heat stroke.”
To help avoid the negative impacts of the heat, wear light colored and light fabric clothing and a hat. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and drink a bottle of Gatorade or PowerAde each day to replace electrolytes, Lehenbauer said.
If you’re out running errands, keep in mind the dangers high temperatures can play for anyone in a vehicle.
“Remember that vehicles can quickly reach over 140 degrees in the summer,” Lehenbauer warned. “Don’t leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.”
Young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to extreme heat. Check on family members often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.