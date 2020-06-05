Look for the Relay for Life table at Food Truck Wars tonight. The organization will have an information and fundraising table on Texas Avenue across from Centennial Park.
According to Co-chair Polly Cottom, there will be some fundraising, but that is not the main focus for the booth.
“We want to honor (cancer) survivors, and we feel like we're missing survivors,” Cottom shared. “We don't have their information to send them an invitation to the survivor dinner and to the event. We don't want to leave people out.”
The American Cancer Society cancer walk will be on August 29 this year. For anyone wanting to start up a relay team, sign up as a survivor or join the effort, information will be available at the table tonight.
