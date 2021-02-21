MOORELAND - In regional winners' bracket games at Mooreland on Saturday, both Arapaho-Butler teams recorded wins to advance to the regional final on Tuesday where they will face Seiling.
The Arapaho-Butler girls won a 40-37 overtime thriller over Shattuck.
After trailing most of the game, Arapaho-Butler led briefly in the fourth quarter, but Shattuck went up 32-30 on a three-point play by Tegan Jones with 34.5 seconds left. Bailey Walker answered for Arapaho-Butler with 9.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Jones, who led all scorers with 28 points, gave Shattuck an early lead in overtime, but Arapaho scored the final six points to get the win.
Katie Edelen led Arapaho with 17 points and Walker scored 8.
Arapaho-Butler's third ranked boys team beat Mooreland 46-28 behind 19 poins from Ethan Pyron. The Indians opened up lead late in the first period and controlled things from there. Theo Sutton had eight for Mooreland.
In the elimination games on Saturday, Shattuck's boys beat Waukomis 56-45 in overtime, scoring 19 points in the extra four minutes.
Samuel Long had 19 points and John David Elam 18 to lead Shattuck. Jasper Carter paced Waukomis with 15 points.
Turpin's girls eliminated Waukomis 53-35 as Riley Lehnert scored 17 points and Lizzete Aquino 14. Ginna Buller added 11. Brynlee Cue had 14 for Waukomis
Action continues on Monday with four elimination games starting at 1 p.m. with the Cherokee girls facing Shattuck. At 3 p.m., the Mooreland boys play Laverne. In the evening, it will be the Turpin girls against Laverne at 6 p.m. and the Shattuck boys taking on Texhoma at 8 p.m.
At Seiling, the host Wildcat girls beat Laverne 61-47 and the boys beat Texhoma 61-54. Cherokee's girls eliminated Canton 39-21 and the Laverne boys beat Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47-33.
In Class B girls games on Saturday, Leedey moved into the regional finals with a 69-29 rout of Kremlin-Hillsdale and the Leedey boys defeated Timberlake 48-34. On Tuesday, the Leedey girls face Beaver at 6 p.m. and the boys play Tyrone at 8 p.m. Beaver's girls beat Balko 55-31 on Saturday and the Tyrone boys downed Goodwell 50-35.
In the B regional at Arnett on Saturday, the host Wildcat girls blitzed Duke, the second seeded team in the area, 67-52. Duke won the boys game over Arnett 67-29. Arnett's girls will lace Forgan, a 49-29 winner over Erick at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Duke boys take on Forgan at 8 p.m. Forgan routed Okeene 78-39 on Saturday.
Saturday's scoreboard
Class B Girls
At Leedey
Timberlake 35, Hardesty-Yarbrough 33
Leedey 69, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29
At Arnett
Cimarron 32, Blair 23
Arnett 67, Duke 52
At Beaver
Drummond 28, Boise City 25
Beaver 55, Balko 31
At Okeene
Okeene 59, Buffalo 35
Forgan 49, Erick 29
At Earlsboro
Hammon 54, Earlsboro 44
Class B Boys
At Leedey
Burlington 56, Sharon-Mutual 47
Leedey 48, Timberlake 34
At Arnett
Blair 53, Cimarron 37
Duke 67, Arnett 29
At Beaver
Balko 76, Drummond 44
Tyrone 50, Goodwell 35
at Okeene
Erick 47, Buffalo 44
Forgan 78, Okeene 31
At Earlsboro
Earlsboro 49, Hammon 46
Class A Girls
At Mooreland
Turpin 53, Waukomis 35
Arapaho-Butler 40, Shattuck 37 (overtime)
At Seiling
Cherokee 39, Canton 21
Seiling 64, Laverne 49
At Burns Flat
Empire 70, Canute 62
Vici 51, Binger-Oney 23
At Navajo
Cheyenne-Reydon 49, Sterling 28
Navajo 63, Fort Cobb-Broxton 41
At Okarche
Pioneer 52, Depew 43
Okarche 50, Thomas 45
At Pond Creek-Hunter
Oklahoma Bible 48, Wellston 33
Woodland 51, Calumet 47
Class A Boys
At Mooreland
Shattuck 56, Waukomis 45 (overtime)
Arapaho-Butler 46, Mooreland 28
At Seiling
Laverne 47, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33
Seiling 61, Texhoma 54
At Burns Flat
Binger-Oney 72, Vici 58
At Okarche
Pioneer 60, Drumright 40
Thomas 50, Okarche 33
At Pond Creek-Hunter
Calumet 67, Wellston 44
Woodland 64, Oklahoma Bible 54
At Navajo
Fort Cobb-Broxton 58, Cheyenne-Reydon 32
