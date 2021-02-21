MOORELAND - In regional winners' bracket games at Mooreland on Saturday, both Arapaho-Butler teams recorded wins to advance to the regional final on Tuesday where they will face Seiling.

The Arapaho-Butler girls won a 40-37 overtime thriller over Shattuck.

After trailing most of the game, Arapaho-Butler led briefly in the fourth quarter, but Shattuck went up 32-30 on a three-point play by Tegan Jones with 34.5 seconds left. Bailey Walker answered for Arapaho-Butler with 9.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Jones, who led all scorers with 28 points, gave Shattuck an early lead in overtime, but Arapaho scored the final six points to get the win.

Katie Edelen led Arapaho with 17 points and Walker scored 8.

Arapaho-Butler's third ranked boys team beat Mooreland 46-28 behind 19 poins from Ethan Pyron. The Indians opened up lead late in the first period and controlled things from there. Theo Sutton had eight for Mooreland.

In the elimination games on Saturday, Shattuck's boys beat Waukomis 56-45 in overtime, scoring 19 points in the extra four minutes.

Samuel Long had 19 points and John David Elam 18 to lead Shattuck. Jasper Carter paced Waukomis with 15 points.

Turpin's girls eliminated Waukomis 53-35 as Riley Lehnert scored 17 points and Lizzete Aquino 14. Ginna Buller added 11. Brynlee Cue had 14 for Waukomis

Action continues on Monday with four elimination games starting at 1 p.m. with the Cherokee girls facing Shattuck. At 3 p.m., the Mooreland boys play Laverne. In the evening, it will be the Turpin girls against Laverne at 6 p.m. and the Shattuck boys taking on Texhoma at 8 p.m.

At Seiling, the host Wildcat girls beat Laverne 61-47 and the boys beat Texhoma 61-54. Cherokee's girls eliminated Canton 39-21 and the Laverne boys beat Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47-33.

In Class B girls games on Saturday, Leedey moved into the regional finals with a 69-29 rout of Kremlin-Hillsdale and the Leedey boys defeated Timberlake 48-34. On Tuesday, the Leedey girls face Beaver at 6 p.m. and the boys play Tyrone at 8 p.m. Beaver's girls beat Balko 55-31 on Saturday and the Tyrone boys downed Goodwell 50-35.

In the B regional at Arnett on Saturday, the host Wildcat girls blitzed Duke, the second seeded team in the area, 67-52. Duke won the boys game over Arnett 67-29. Arnett's girls will lace Forgan, a 49-29 winner over Erick at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Duke boys take on Forgan at 8 p.m. Forgan routed Okeene 78-39 on Saturday.

Saturday's scoreboard

Class B Girls

At Leedey

Timberlake 35, Hardesty-Yarbrough 33

Leedey 69, Kremlin-Hillsdale 29

At Arnett

Cimarron 32, Blair 23

Arnett 67, Duke 52

At Beaver

Drummond 28, Boise City 25

Beaver 55, Balko 31

At Okeene

Okeene 59, Buffalo 35

Forgan 49, Erick 29

At Earlsboro

Hammon 54, Earlsboro 44

Class B Boys

At Leedey

Burlington 56, Sharon-Mutual 47

Leedey 48, Timberlake 34

At Arnett

Blair 53, Cimarron 37

Duke 67, Arnett 29

At Beaver

Balko 76, Drummond 44

Tyrone 50, Goodwell 35

at Okeene

Erick 47, Buffalo 44

Forgan 78, Okeene 31

At Earlsboro

Earlsboro 49, Hammon 46

Class A Girls

At Mooreland

Turpin 53, Waukomis 35

Arapaho-Butler 40, Shattuck 37 (overtime)

At Seiling

Cherokee 39, Canton 21

Seiling 64, Laverne 49

At Burns Flat

Empire 70, Canute 62

Vici 51, Binger-Oney 23

At Navajo

Cheyenne-Reydon 49, Sterling 28

Navajo 63, Fort Cobb-Broxton 41

At Okarche

Pioneer 52, Depew 43

Okarche 50, Thomas 45

At Pond Creek-Hunter

Oklahoma Bible 48, Wellston 33

Woodland 51, Calumet 47

Class A Boys

At Mooreland

Shattuck 56, Waukomis 45 (overtime)

Arapaho-Butler 46, Mooreland 28

At Seiling

Laverne 47, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33

Seiling 61, Texhoma 54

At Burns Flat

Binger-Oney 72, Vici 58

At Okarche

Pioneer 60, Drumright 40

Thomas 50, Okarche 33

At Pond Creek-Hunter

Calumet 67, Wellston 44

Woodland 64, Oklahoma Bible 54

At Navajo

Fort Cobb-Broxton 58, Cheyenne-Reydon 32

