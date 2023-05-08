Senior Taelen Laird set a Woodward High School record in the long jump Saturday at the 5A regional meet in Putnam City.
Laird leaped 22-10.5 for second place in the event and will be among the favorites in the state meet this weekend at Yukon.
For the girls, Klhoe Clemence had a big meet, winning both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
In the Class A meet at Western Heights over the weekend, Shattuck’s May Pachner won her third straight pole vault title and set a state meet record with a height of 11-7.
Seiling’s girls won their second straight state championship and the Lavene boys were the state runnerup.
The Wildcats got victories from their 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams and Shaylin Petty won the individual 400 meter race.
Kamryn Baggs of Laverne was a double winner in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Laverne’s boys got first place finishes from Felix Teal in the 100 and from its 3200 meter relay squad.
Sharon-Mutual’s top finish came from Dakota Walker, second in the 300 meter hurdles.
Weekend track results
Woodward qualifiers for the Class 5A state track meet after regionals in Putnam City.
The state meet will be in Yukon on Friday and Saturday.
Girls
100 hurdles – Jessica Davis, 17.46, fourth in regional
1600 – Khloe Clemence, 5:39.33, first in regional
3200 – Khloe Clemence, 12:43.25, first in regional
3200 relay – (Khloe Clemence, Bela Weber, Melanie Rosales, Brynn Custar) 10:36.15, fourth in regional
High jump – Haley Drew, 4-10, second in regional
Pole vault – Hadley Carey, 8-0, sixth in regional
Other regional scoring: 800 – Isabela Weber, fifth. 3200 – Avery Case, fifth, Aubry Partido, sixth. 300 hurdles – Jessica Davis, fifth. 400 relay (Hadley Carey, Jessica Davis, Riley Moore, Holly Winn), sixth. 800 relay (Lexi Mendell, Claire Edwards, Riley Moore, Holly Winn), seventh. High jump – Lexi Mendell, fourth. Discus – Kaylan Swindle, seventh.
Team: 4th with 60 points.
Boys
110 hurdles – Denzal Emery, 15.30, third in regional
300 hurdles – Denzal Emery, 41.78, third in regional
1600 – Dathan Custar, 4:41.36, third in regional
3200 – Dathan Custar, 10:27.64, second in regional
Long jump – Taelen Laird, 22-10.5, second in regional (new Woodward school record)
Other regional scoring: 800 – Joshua Hagemeier, fourth. 3200 – Zaymon Hartwell, seventh.
Team: 7th with 40 points.
Class A State Meet
(area results)
Girls
100 – 5, Rainie Nelson, Seiling, 12.77.
200 - 5, Rainie Nelson, Seiling, 26.24.
400 – 1, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 58.95.
800 – 2, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 2:20.50. 4, Kamrn Baggs, Laverne, 2:24.20. 5, Braci Nyberg, Seiling, 2:28.51.
1600 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 5:24.27. 5, Paige Snider, Buffalo, 5:54.55.
3200 – 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 12:40.96. 6, Paige Snider, Buffalo, 13:33.52.
400 relay – 4, Seiling (Rainie Nelson, Vallerie Vaughn, Teagan Hamar, Kenly Gore), 52.50.
800 relay – 2, Seiling (Kenly Gore, Kali Seabourn, Braci Nyberg, Rainie Nelson), 1:49.93.
1600 relay – 1, Seiling (Braci Nybreg, Kenly Gore, Lyndla Nichls, Shaylin Petty), 4:14.86.
3200 relay – 1, Seiling (Braci Nyberg, Kenly Gore, Lyndlea Nichols, Shaylin Petty), 10:01.05. 4, Laverne (Selah Bentley, Taylor Lewis, Yatziry Flores, Kamryn Baggs), 10:25.25.
Pole vault – 1, May Pachner, Shattuck, 11-7. 6, Rache Creed, Laverne, 7-0.
Team ranking: 1, Seiling, 96. 8, Laverne, 37.5.
Boys
100 – 1, Felix Teal, Laverne, 10.90. 8, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 11.47.
200 – 4, Felix Teal, Laverne, 22.50. 8, Jace Dunn, Waynoka, 23.15.
800 – 5, Hunter Dennis, Sharon-Mutual, 2:04.21. 6, Tony Johnson, Vici, 2:04.55.
1600 -5, Angel Alba, Laverne, 4:51.93.
3200 – 6, Angel Alba, Laverne, 11:09.93.
300 hurdles – 2, Dakota Walker, Sharon-Mutual, 41.48.
400 relay – 3, Laverne (Marcos Delatorre, Wyatt Tillery, Logen Freeman, Felix Teal), 44.42.
800 relay – 5, Laverne (Felix Teal, Wyatt Tillery, Tripp Green, Logen Freeman), 1:33.42.
1600 relay – 5, Sharon-Mutual (Hunter Dennis, Patrick Wheeler, Hutch Baggett, Dakota Walker), 3:36.05. 8, Laverne (Marcos Delatorre, Teegan Green, Royce Henricks, Tripp Green), 3:37.92.
3200 relay – 1, Laverne (Angel Alba, Teegan Green, Marcos Delatorre, Tripp Green), 8:22.67. 5, Sharon-Mutual (Dakota Walker, Patrick Wheeler, Braydon Thompson, Hunter Dennis), 8:52.99.
High jump – 4, Logen Freeman, Laverne, 6-0.
Pole vault – 6, Grayson Lovell, Laverne, 10-0.
Team rankings: 2, Laverne, 71. 10, Sharon-Mutual 28.
Class 2A
Girls
1600 relay – 8, Mooreland (Katelynn Purviance, Hailee Scarborough, Hannah Howard, Ashtyn Rooney), 4:19.49.
Boys
3200 relay – 5, Mooreland (Quintin Whisennad, Jaxon Mouser, Jackson Crotts, Edgar Lucero), 8:36.90.
400 – 5, Quintin Whisennand, Mooreland, 51.50.
Baseball scores
State tournament
Class B
Roff 13, Kiowa 0
Moss 9, Calumet 4
Tupelo 5, Crowder 1
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Vici 0
Roff 19, Moss 1
Fort Cobb-Broxton 11, Tupelo 3
Class A
Rattan 13, Caddo 1
Dewar 7, Wright City 4
Sterling 15, Tushka 6
Canute 6, Laverne 5
Rattan 14, Dewar 4
Sterling 7, Canute 3
