Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Sunny this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.