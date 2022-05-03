Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places, Connie Wilcox, Woodward County Election Board Secretary announced.
Precinct boundary lines must be evaluated every ten years following the redistricting of congressional, legislative, and county commissioner districts. Redistricting occurs following the federal census to ensure that the population in the various districts is equal.
Wilcox said new Voter Identification cards, along with polling place information, will be mailed to all voters affected by the new precinct lines. Voters can also use the OK Voter Portal oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp to find their polling place information. Polling place changes will become effective immediately.
All precinct numbers and polling place locations in the county since the adoption of the new precinct boundary lines are listed below:
Pct. 101 – Alliance Health Woodward, 1650 Main
Pct. 102 – Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas
Pct. 104 – Sharon Methodist Church, 210 S. Main
Pct. 105 – Mooreland High School Gym, 404 NW 4th St.
Pct. 201 – Woodward High School, 2406 13trh St.
Pct. 202 – Woodward Senior Centrer, 1420 Downs
Pct. 203 – Sharon Methodist Church, 210 S. Main
Pct. 204 – Sharon Methodist Church, 210 S. Main
Pct. 301 – NWOSU-Woodward, 2007 34th St.
Pct. 302 – Alliance Health Woodward, 1650 Main
Pct. 303 – High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 304 – First Baptist Church, 203 E. Hanks Trail
Pct. 306 – High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 307 – Windle Hatchett Community Building in Fort Supply, 423 Broadway
Voters with questions should contact the Woodward County Election Board at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov. The Woodward County Election Board is located at 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
