The Red Tie Jazz event is on Tuesday Feb. 15th at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodward Conference Center. The event is celebrating Northwestern being in Woodward for 25 years.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, Max Ridgeway and the University Singers. Sponsored by the Northwestern Foundation and Alumni Association.
The event is free and no reservations are necessary.
Northwestern officials said Gov. Frank Keating signed legislation approving branch campuses in Woodward and Enid in 1996. Classes in Woodward were first offered at High Plains Technology Center and Woodward High School then moved to the First American Bank (now Great Plains Bank) building. Groundbreaking for the new campus facility took place on Nov. 8, 2006 and the first classes were taught in the fall of 2008.
The building houses 11 classrooms, a nursing lab, science lab, computer lab, commons arrow, conference room and offices, library and bookstore resources. Classes are taught through a variety of platforms.
Additionally the campus hosts community events.
For more information contact John Allen, director of alumni relations, at 580-327-8593 or jwallen@nwosu.edu.
