“The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this outbreak,” American Red Cross of Oklahoma Chief Communications Officer Brittney Rochell said. “So we're encouraging healthy individuals to donate blood in the weeks ahead to help patients that are counting on that life saving blood.”
The Red Cross provides 40 percent of the nation's blood. But if there is not a Red Cross drive in the area, just donate wherever you can, Rochell said.
“Red Cross is always prepared if the need arises, we're working with our local and public emergency officials with whatever their needs are,” Rochell said. “We're making sure that communities can turn to the Red Cross after disasters, that's what we do. We’re monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to carry out our life saving mission.”
According to Rochell, a rumor is going around online social media that they are doing coronavirus tests door to door. She said they are not administering tests. Their main goal is in blood donations.
Rochell also encouraged preparedness.
“We can see that tornadoes happen at any time so we want people to have their kit ready to go with the two week supply of food, water, medications,” Rochell said. “Just in case that you do have to stay in your home, but also in case a tornado or something comes through.”
The Red Cross also stresses healthy habits:
▪ Get sleep
▪ Eat nutritious food
▪ Drink fluids
▪ Be physically active
▪ Manage stress
For more information on being prepared, visit RedCross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/be-informed.
