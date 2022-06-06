Have you ever wondered how to get into movies, TV shows, or live theatre? Woodward natives Sara Acosta and OvaJean Siemens, are professional actresses who will share their experiences during a meet and greet event on Saturday.
The meet-and-greet is set from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodward Arts Theatre on Main Street. It is open to both children and adults interested in theatre. The cost is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.
“Come and enjoy refreshments and view film clips of Acosta and Siemens filmed in Oklahoma,” said Arts Theatre Executive Director Laurie Steenbergen. “You might have seen that Woodward recently received its “Film Friendly Certification” for its Oklahoma Film projects. Hopefully, this is the first of quarterly receptions with professional and amateur actors that are involved in Oklahoma Films.”
Sara Acosta was born in Woodward and graduated from Woodward High School. As a child, she performed in classroom and school plays, church plays, and community plays. At Northwestern Oklahoma State University she received a degree in Theatre and Speech.
After college she taught theatre classes at Woodward Middle School for one year before moving to Florida for performing opportunities at various venues. When those opportunities ended due to COVID, she moved back to Woodward where her parents still reside. Now back in Oklahoma she does TV, film, and theatre as an actor and director, plus costume and set creations. Acosta also teaches and directs children’s theatres like Mary Poppins, Jr.in Woodward this month.
Acosta just finished a mini-series for Paramount Plus, 1883, that was filmed in Oklahoma. She will share her experiences with this series on Saturday.
Some acting advice from Acosta includes: “It is who you know, so make friends. Go to theatre festivals and talk to people. Look for openings of new shows and get in acting classes. Acting is not like a race to the top; it is more like a marathon. It is also not what you know but who you know to get into acting opportunities.”
Acosta has plans to get an agent to find jobs for her in TV series and feature films. Both are dreams she has had since a child.
The current age of OvaJean Siemens (70+ yrs old) has not stopped her from achieving ambitions she has had since a child. Her acting began when she was in a school production while in second grade in Woodward. After high school she began her adult life as a wife and mother, thus not having time for acting.
After she and her husband divorced in 1982, she began the race to achieve her goals by being in Woodward’s production of South Pacific. “Woody Leonard gave me a chance,” Siemens said in an interview with Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller in 2019 (Joplin Globe).
At age 45, Siemens went back to school at Oklahoma State University and had a role in a theatre production there.
“I feel like I was always supposed to act,” Siemens said. “This has really just started happening (since summer of 2017). It’s really satisfying. I am getting to do something I’ve wanted to do my whole life.”
Siemens has now been in several commercials, a variety of TV series, and several movies. She attended her first film camp for adults in 2017. She takes frequent classes at The Actor Factory in Norman to polish her acting skills so to improve her performances which can make more job opportunities for her.
She has found new acting success by using professional casting agents. They help her find acting opportunities to open the next chapters in her life.
“I feel like I’m cultivating a gift that God gave me,” Siemens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.