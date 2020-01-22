As if you really need an excuse to eat pie, Thursday is National Pie Day.
According to Offers.com Writer Brenda Raftlova, American Nuclear Engineer, Teacher, and Pie Lover Charlie Papazian is to thank for making National Pie Day a reality.
In the mid-70s Papazian declared Jan. 23, his birthday, National Pie Day, and in honor of the special occasion, Offers.com conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans to decide what the favorite pie is for each state.
According to the survey results published on the website, Oklahoma’s favorite pie is pecan, which is also part of the official state meal.
Woodward News conducted a survey on Facebook and confirmed that Oklahomans do love pecan pie. Other favorites included pumpkin, cherry, chocolate, lemon, blueberry, and apple.
If you miss out on National Pie Day Thursday, don’t fret. Good things come in threes. There is also a second National Pie Day on Dec. 1 and National Pi Day on March 14.
